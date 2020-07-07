Thousands of Lynchburg-area businesses awarded millions of dollars in federal loans

Jason Greene, president and CEO of Delta Star, said the company has drastically shifted the way it does business, including daily business operations, face-to-face interactions, customer visits, and travel.

“We’ve had to make tough decisions and will continue doing so as necessary, but that hasn’t stopped us from working tirelessly to protect the health and safety of our employees while continuing to serve our customers, local communities, and North America with the deliverance of quality products and services,” he said.

Among the 10 local businesses that got loans between $2 million and $5 million were the Lynchburg engineering firm Hurt & Proffitt, the manufacturer Automated Conveyor Systems, Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County and Johnson Health Center.

At Johnson Health Center, a regional clinic, the objective through the pandemic was to always maintain the workforce at 100%, according to Executive Director Gary Campbell.

“The PPP money really gave us an opportunity to extend that out,” he said. “The money covered about eight weeks of payroll to keep our employees at 100%.”