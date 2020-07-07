Thousands of Lynchburg-area businesses awarded millions of dollars in federal loans

At least $172 million poured into thousands of Lynchburg-area businesses and nonprofits this spring as part of the federal government's $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program, an emergency lending program aimed at helping small businesses make payroll during the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 2,400 small businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Hill City and neighboring counties were issued loans ranging from a few thousand dollars up to $10 million, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Those loans reached a wide range of organizations, from car dealerships and locally owned pharmacies to privately run museums and popular restaurants. Federal data show the loans helped keep thousands of employees on local payrolls.
The SBA data, made public for the first time this week, did not provide specific loan amounts but rather ranges for businesses that received at least $150,000. The names of more than 2,000 local businesses that borrowed less than $150,000 — nearly 90% of all loan recipients — were not released.
Altogether, the loans distributed across the region could be worth anywhere from $172 million to $324 million, according to the data.
How many loans are coming to area and how much are they worth?
|Loan range
|Number of loans
|$1 - $150,000
|2109
|$150,000 - $350,000
|174
|$350,000 - 1 million
|103
|$1 million - $2 million
|15
|$2 million - $5 million
|10
|$5 million - $10 million
|1
|Total loan value
|$172,695,019 - $324,445,019
Nationwide, nearly five million loans were issued to mostly small businesses and nonprofits vulnerable to the global health threat. In Virginia, almost 110,000 organizations received assistance through the program.
The federally backed loans are entirely forgivable if the funds are used to cover payroll costs or to pay rent, utility bills or interest on mortgages, according to the SBA. Forgiveness is reduced for businesses that layoff workers or cut employee pay.
Locally, more than 300 organizations were awarded loans worth at least $150,000 and 26 were given loans totaling at least $1 million each, the data shows.
Delta Star Incorporated, a Lynchburg-based electrical equipment supplier, received a loan worth between $5 million and $10 million — the largest amount awarded to a single business in the region.
Federal data shows the Delta Star loan, approved in early May, helped the manufacturer retain 500 employees.
Delta Star Marketing Director Heather Maddox said the company has not determined the amount of the loan that will be used at this time but the company plans to use the loan for payroll costs, with a smaller amount being directed to utilities and rent.
“The rippling effect of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a major business disruption globally, impacting nearly all industries, as world governments attempted to quarantine areas in an effort to limit the spread of the illness,” she said. “Due to the unpredictability of COVID-19, Delta Star was forced to lay off a number of employees in March of this year.”
Jason Greene, president and CEO of Delta Star, said the company has drastically shifted the way it does business, including daily business operations, face-to-face interactions, customer visits, and travel.
“We’ve had to make tough decisions and will continue doing so as necessary, but that hasn’t stopped us from working tirelessly to protect the health and safety of our employees while continuing to serve our customers, local communities, and North America with the deliverance of quality products and services,” he said.
Among the 10 local businesses that got loans between $2 million and $5 million were the Lynchburg engineering firm Hurt & Proffitt, the manufacturer Automated Conveyor Systems, Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County and Johnson Health Center.
At Johnson Health Center, a regional clinic, the objective through the pandemic was to always maintain the workforce at 100%, according to Executive Director Gary Campbell.
“The PPP money really gave us an opportunity to extend that out,” he said. “The money covered about eight weeks of payroll to keep our employees at 100%.”
The health center received $2,076,000 through the loan program and has used all of it to keep its staff of 220 employed, Campbell said. The money was also used to deploy underutilized dental staff to other positions like medication transportation and patient screening at the doors.
The Lynchburg digital services company CloudFit Software, Cunningham Brothers Auto Parts in Rustburg and 13 other organizations received loans between $1 million and $2 million.
Small businesses weren’t the only local organizations to receive loans through the taxpayer-funded program. More than 150 nonprofits, including several churches and schools, were also awarded loans.
Randolph College and Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg each received loans between $2 million and $5 million, while nonprofit HumanKind, Thomas Road Baptist Church, private residential school Virginia Episcopal School and the YMCA of Central Virginia each received a loan in the $1 million to $2 million range.
Mitch Wesolowski, Randolph College’s vice president for finance and administration, said the school’s exact loan amount was $3.69 million. The money helped the school keep 408 employees on the payroll.
“The program allowed us to more easily maintain our focus on providing the best possible experience for our students during a very challenging and difficult time for our nation,” Wesolowski said in an email. “Our faculty and staff are our biggest strength, and we were committed during this time to do whatever we could not to negatively impact them. The PPP program provided assistance that made this less challenging.”
The only other institution of higher learning in the region to apply for a loan was Virginia University of Lynchburg. According to federal data, the loan, worth between $350,000 and $1 million, helped save 239 jobs at the historically Black school.
Officials at Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg said the long-term care facility plans to exhaust all of the $2.9 million it received in federal aid. The assisted-living facility has 439 staff members and there has been no workforce reduction this year since all employees are considered essential workers.
“Keeping our workforce in place is critical to providing services to all our residents who are depending on us during this difficult time of pandemic,” Paul Shelton, Westminster’s CFO, said.
The federal government has approved 4.9 million loans worth about $521 billion in total as of last month, leaving roughly $130 billion left to be distributed. Congress recently extended the deadline to apply for a PPP loan to Aug. 8.
Treasury and SBA officials said there are already signs the program has helped stabilize the economy, pointing to encouraging jobs reports showing an increase of 7.5 million jobs in May and June. Still, the national unemployment rate stands at 11% and 19 million people still are drawing unemployment benefits.
“The PPP is providing much-needed relief to millions of American small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs and over 80 percent of all small business employees, who are the drivers of economic growth in our country,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.