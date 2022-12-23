 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thousands without power in Lynchburg area

More than 12,000 electric utility customers in the Lynchburg region are reported to be without power Friday morning, according to the utility's website.

As of just after 10 a.m., APCo's local breakdown of outages was:

  • Lynchburg - 2,762
  • Amherst County - 1,322
  • Bedford County - 2,955
  • Campbell County - 1,197
  • Nelson County - 19

Additionally, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative reported:

  • 484 outages in Amherst County,
  • 57 in Appomattox County,
  • five in Campbell County and
  • 1,439 in Nelson County.

Dominion Energy reported:

  • 74 outages in Appomattox County and
  • 158 in Campbell.

Southside Electric Cooperative reported:

  • 644 outages in Appomattox County,
  • about 1,400 in Bedford County, and
  • 306 in Campbell County.

The latest outage numbers can be found on the utilities' websites:

Strong winds are following Thursday's rain, and below-freezing temperatures are expected for several days. 

