Three Bedford County public libraries to receive grant money for water bottle filling stations

Three Bedford County public libraries will receive grant money to install new water bottle filling stations, the Bedford Regional Water Authority announced Friday afternoon.

The Forest, Moneta, and Bedford Central libraries will soon have “hydration stations” thanks to the grant program launched by the BRWA last year, according to a news release. The program's main goals are to improve public and environmental health and to help reduce plastic bottle waste. About 60 million plastic bottles end up in landfills daily in the United States, according to the Container Recycling Institute’s statistics.

Grants are awarded up to $2,000 to entities with the BRWA service area, the news release said. Applications for this grant are open on a first-come, first-served basis, and eligible projects are selected “until all of the funding for the fiscal year has been exhausted.”

Megan Pittman, director of administration for the BRWA, thanked grant applicants for their interest in a statement attached to the news release.

“Especially at a time when so many traditional water fountains are closed to prevent the spread of germs, I’m glad we can help make drinking water more accessible to our community,” she said in the statement.

