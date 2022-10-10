 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three injured in Bedford County stabbing

Andrew Karnes.jpg

Andrew Karnes

Three people were injured and a man is facing charges after a stabbing incident Friday in Bedford County, according to a Bedford County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies were called to Vistarama Lane, just northwest of the town of Bedford, for a possible stabbing where they discovered the victims, the release said. A suspect, Andrew Karnes, 32, remained on scene when deputies arrived and he was taken into custody immediately, according to the release.

All three victims were taken to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital and one later was airlifted to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital in critical condition.

Karnes, who deputies said is related to the victims, was arrested and charged with three counts of malicious wounding and is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, according to the news release.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are being released at this time.

