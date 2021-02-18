Three injured in U.S. Pipe explosion in Lynchburg

Three U.S. Pipe employees are recovering from injuries after a steam rupture Wednesday night at the Adams Street plant, according to Lynchburg's fire chief.

The explosion occurred as part of the company’s manufacturing process, where hot slag came in contact with water, causing pressurized steam to be released and burning three employees, said Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser.

Wormser said the fire department received the call at 10:06 p.m. and had units at the scene in two minutes.

He said the three employees were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the employees suffered from minor injuries while one sustained more severe injuries.

Wormser said there was no fire at the scene but three engines, a ladder truck, a heavy rescue vehicle, several ambulances and two supervisors responded to the scene just as they would a structure fire.

Responders cleared the scene by 11:40 p.m., and the explosion is not under investigation, Wormser said.

