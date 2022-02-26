Three locals recognized with Governor’s Fire Service Awards

Three local fire service workers were recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Fire Service Awards, announced recently by the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Town of Bedford Fire Department Chief Brad Creasy is one of two Virginia Fire Chief of the Year recipients. Russell Stevens of the Town of Bedford Fire Department was distinguished as one of two Virginia Firefighter of the Year recipients. Captain Earl Copes of the Lynchburg Fire Department received the Excellence in Fire Service Training award.

Begun in 2002, the annual Governor’s Fire Service Awards are a way to “honor excellence in Virginia’s fire services,” according to the news release last week. Award recipients are peer-nominated.

For Creasy, the award came as a surprise.

“I had no clue that the men and women here were going to submit my name for this very, very nice award,” he said. “[I’m] very honored, and very humbled by it. I don’t think I’m deserving of it.”

Creasy joined the Town of Bedford fire department in 1996, and for the past 14 years he has served as the department’s fire chief.

Creasy holds that continuing professional development and education are important for fire service workers, and during his time in the Town of Bedford Fire Department, a volunteer-run entity, he has helped provide training opportunities, and increased the department budget, in part to fund continuing education and training.

He did not credit himself alone for a successful career.

“I’ve just been very successful because of the people that we have here, the fire officers and the firefighters,” Creasy said.

The governor’s office news release stated, “Leadership for Chief Creasy comes naturally, and his drive and determination are contagious to those around him.”

Stevens’ career in fire service started in 1974 and he has not slowed down since. According to the release and Creasy, he also has a passion for continuing education that betters fire service workers.

Stevens has used his long experience by serving as a Bedford County fire training officer, and was one of the original Deputy Hazardous Material Coordinators, a role he still fills, according to the news release. Like Creasy, he has been a mentor to many.

“His actions and dedication to the fire service are examples of a man that truly reflects the mantra of ‘service above self,’” the news release stated.

Stevens could not be reached for comment, but Creasy, who has nominated Stevens for this award for the past few years, praised his colleague.

“Russell’s been a staple of this department for over 45 years, and has been quite the example to every person coming in in the last 30 or 40 years. He’s very, very deserving of that award,” Creasy said. “He has represented this department well. He’s represented the community well throughout the state as he goes and teaches... There’s very few people in the fire service that have put the amount of time and sacrifice that he has, especially over a 40-year career.”

Over his 21-year career with the Lynchburg Fire Department, where he serves as a fire training officer, Copes developed a Recruit Academy Academic Report Card program, an evaluation system to help recruits succeed in their academy training with continuous, consistent feedback, and identification of strengths and weaknesses.

Copes also launched two “Train the Trainer” programs geared toward those who already have experience in the fire service field.

The Wide Area Search Rope Train the Trainer program is a training and professional growth program geared toward regional responders through which they can increase abilities in searching large, open areas, and hone general knowledge and skills related to the field. The second program focuses on firefighter rescue and removal techniques, called Firefighter Assistance Search Team Train the Trainer.

Copes’ colleagues also noted his professional and personal impact.

“Earl [Copes] is a positive role model and an influential leader in fire service both in Lynchburg and throughout the Commonwealth,” said Lynchburg Fire Department Chief Greg Wormser in a fire department news release. “His experience, creativity, and dedication to the craft of public service are just some of the many reasons he is respected by his colleagues.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.