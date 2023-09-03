Three months into a citywide curfew for minors, Lynchburg’s Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema said it’s a little too early to make a conclusion on the measure’s effectiveness on curbing criminal activity and victimization of youths in the Hill City.

In a recent interview, Zuidema reiterated the curfew isn’t about just gathering up as many young people and citing them with violations. Rather, it remains an “investigative tool” that his officers can use to address other areas of crime, not just violent offenses perpetrated by and against young people.

“I don’t, from what I’ve seen, think they’re out there abusing it to stop just everybody every time they see a young person,” Zuidema said of his officers. “The curfew is one of many things they’re enforcing. And very honestly, if there’s other, more serious crime taking place, that’s what they’re going to be addressing.”

According to data provided by the Lynchburg Police Department through the end of July, LPD has cited 25 minors with curfew violations — four in May, six in June and 15 in July.

The spike in July, Zuidema said, was not related to any one specific incident, and is “hard to say” in some ways whether that was an anomaly or not.

“Was that the norm and you know, June was low? Or is that high and June is the norm? I think it’s going to be a little longer before we can get more data to drive some of the statistics,” the chief said.

Despite 25 curfew citations, item recoveries remain low during the three-month period, with the department recovering one firearm as a result of a curfew stop in May, as well as recovering one stolen vehicle as a result of a stop in June.

There have been no drug recoveries as a result of a curfew stop, according to LPD.

But one area where the department has noticed a reduction is in larceny from vehicles, a crime Zuidema said is anecdotally often perpetrated by juveniles.

“We’ve seen a decrease in larceny from vehicles,” he said. “You know, I can’t tell you there’s a causation but there’s definitely a correlation to the curfew ... and we’re hopeful that the trend will continue because that’s something that takes place pretty regularly, unfortunately.”

Ultimately, the curfew works as “hopefully a partnership with parents,” Zuidema said, adding “we need parents to be parents, quite bluntly.”

“We need them to have a vested interest in their children’s well-being, and at two o’clock in the morning, it’s probably not a lot of reason for a 13-year-old to be roaming the streets.”

Brenda Farmer, president of the Lynchburg chapter of the NAACP, said she’s heard concerns from people about lack of police presence in some neighborhoods at certain times, but also put some of the onus on the community to help out.

“I was told by some that they don’t see many policemen and I don’t know how that works ... if they’re short staffed, go out for people to help you in the community,” Farmer said.

“We need people who are going to blow the whistle,” she added. “I told my grandson, if I see you’re doing something that I know you’re not supposed to, I’ll call and give my name.

“It’s either I save you or these bullets or drugs will kill you.”

Zuidema said he’s been to community meetings to tout the efforts of the department’s stratified policing model, which remains in its “infancy stage.”

Stratified policing is a “very focused effort to deter crime,” that is specific to offenders at certain locations in the city, the chief said.

“It’s specific to crime sprees, specific to patterns. It’s all these different things that our intelligence unit does a lot of analysis on to help us determine how we allocate our resources ... and where and when and what times.”

While the curfew is a 6-month attempt to deter criminal activity amongst young people, the stratified policing model is more long term, he said, based upon building stronger partnerships in the community.

Farmer said more community outreach by officers will only lead to more positive results in the community.

“I’ve told chief, get those officers out of the vehicles, tell us about yourself and make yourself known in the community,” she said. “That’s the way we could do better.”

Mayor Stephanie Reed said she thinks the city has had a little bit of a “quieter summer” in relation to violent crimes, adding it’s a “combination of different efforts,” not just the curfew.

“I think since the tragic death of Kingston [Campbell], the community is definitely much more aware from the curfew, to our crime coalition, to other efforts by the police, the goal is that we have more citizens looking out for any type of criminal activity,” Reed said.

“Maybe all of those collaborative efforts are helping us see maybe a drop in the crime rate. That would be my hope, but maybe it’s a little early to tell exactly how effective the curfew has been.”

Reed said her “Taking Back Our Streets Community Coalition” has morphed into the “Forty Ways Coalition,” which derives from a model where you look at the assets of the community and what children need to thrive.

“It’s based on these 40 assets that our children need to thrive, and we’ve identified those assets in the city and where we’re doing well, as well as the areas we’re weak in,” she added. “We’re to the point now where we’re going to start moving forward on filling in those gaps for those children.”

With students back in school, Zuidema said he hopes the curfew violation numbers will decrease, but reiterated a lot of it comes back to parents.

“I would expect those numbers to go down, but that’s certainly not within the control or purview of the police department,” he said.

With three months remaining on the curfew ordinance, the chief said his department will continue to monitor the data they receive and provide it to city leadership. However, the decision whether to maintain it or not is up to Lynchburg City Council, who fought to implement the curfew in the first place.

Asked if he thought six months was a sufficient time to get a grasp on the real effect of the curfew, Zuidema said council decided it would be.

“It’s going to have to be for council because it sunsets then,” he said. “... Any statistician will tell you, and I’m no statistician, but they will tell you the longer sample size you have, the more accurate the numbers are going to be.

“So they’ll have to take a look at it in December and from there, make a decision on if they want it to continue or to put it on hiatus. Either way, we’ll make sure that we’re enforcing it or not enforcing it, depending on their decision,” he said.

Reed said she wants to have a conversation with law enforcement after to make the final decision.

“When this started, it was really an effort to see if it was going to be effective. And right now, it’s too hard to tell if that’s the primary reason why we’ve seen a decrease in some activity.

“But if in December we conclude it’s related to the drops, that would be a reason we would consider keeping it. But if we feel it hasn’t been a big reason, we’ll have to see if it’s logical to keep it here.”

Lynchburg’s citywide curfew for minors is set to expire on Dec. 1, according to the ordinance.