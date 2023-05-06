BEDFORD — Following a rocky leadup to the GOP's 53rd District nominating convention, Tim Griffin, the chair of the Bedford County Republican Committee and a former prosecutor in Amherst and Bedford counties, smoothly secured his party's nomination for this November's general election on Saturday.

Griffin was running for the newly drawn 53rd House District nomination against Sarah Mays, a Forest resident who owns and operates a Christian day care center in Amherst County.

Mays conceded and moved to name Griffin the nominee after the votes were tabulated. Party officials said that because Mays conceded, the total vote tally would not be released.

The newly drawn 53rd District covers Amherst County, as well as parts of Bedford and Nelson counties.

Saturday's convention, held at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford, was filled with Griffin supporters, donning his campaign shirt, sign and stickers as the party selected its candidate to run against Democrat Sam Soghor, chair of the Amherst County Democratic Committee.

Griffin, in his speech to the delegates in the auditorium who would soon be casting their ballot in the convention, gave his pitch on why he's the right person for the Republican Party in Richmond.

"As you know I'm a lawyer and a ... former prosecutor," Griffin said. "I have stood in a room in front of 12 people of different backgrounds, different opinions, different faith and convinced them on a verdict. That's not easy to do. That is not something that you can just go learn in a day.

"I'm equipped to go to Richmond," he added. "I am equipped to convince people of our values."

Griffin said that should he be sent to Richmond, he "wants to go on offense."

"Roe v. Wade, after 50 years of fighting ... we have an opportunity now in life. We're going to go to Richmond and we're going to introduce bills to outlaw abortion," Griffin said to an auditorium full of applause.

"These battles are only going to grow in intensity. You know this after 2020 and 2021. I believe Democrats got a taste for power during the COVID lockdowns and I believe that they will be back for us again," he added.

"I promise you I'm the one you want standing between them and you next time."

Griffin's status as a candidate recently came under scrutiny, when he faced a challenge to his residency after a complaint was filed in early April by three Bedford County residents.

The complaint argued Griffin failed to legally establish residency and domicile at his address and sought to have him removed from the voter roll. Just two days after the evidentiary hearing, Bedford County Registrar Barbary Gunter found that Griffin legally met residency requirements and she could not justify canceling his voter registration record.

On Saturday, when asked about the controversy and what it meant for Mays to ultimately nominate him for the spot on the ticket, Griffin said, "I'm thankful for Sarah Mays for running and I'm looking forward to us all joining together and running together into November."

Vance Wilkins Jr., former Virginia Speaker of the House and current Amherst County Republican Committee chair, said Mays' move to nominate Griffin was "very gracious," adding that she "has a future in politics."

"She is a good person and so it's nothing wrong with her running and losing. I lost my first few elections ... that's the way it goes. I commend her for wanting to run and being a candidate. She ran hard."

Wilkins, who did not publicly endorse a candidate before the convention because he was committee chair, said Griffin now has his support.

"He's been fighting on [the national] level, he's been fighting on the local level. And his philosophies, to me, are very strong," Wilkins said.

With the nomination now officially his, Griffin said he's ready to "move forward together into November" as his party looks to maintain the majority in the Virginia House of Delegates.

"I think we just want to put forward a bold vision for conservative leadership," Griffin said. "And that's what we're going to do in November ... run on the issues that we care about, that the people of this district care about."