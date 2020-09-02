Timberlake youth league embezzlement lands man with community service

He asked Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge Frederick Watson to sentence Mathews to less than two weeks in jail — about one hour for each child in the league.

“We made a commitment to the league to make this right … I just hope today that you’ll help us make a difference,” Marshall said from the stand.

Joseph Sanzone, who’s represented Mathews, said his client “got in over his head” in a volunteer position when “things spiraled out of control” with the league, mentioning other people involved who he didn’t name out loud in court.

Childress acknowledged Mathews confessed when confronted with evidence by police, pleaded guilty and paid restitution to the league. He also mentioned aggravating factors: that Mathews wasn’t in dire financial straits and the embezzlement was a pattern over the course of two years, not one moment of weakness.

After hearing Mathews apologize to the court, Watson sentenced him to 100 hours of community service and two years of supervised probation. He’ll need to be of good behavior for 10 years or face suspended time on his charges.

After the hearing, Marshall said he believes the league will be satisfied with the sentence despite having asked for jail time.