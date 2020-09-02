Timberlake youth league embezzlement lands man with community service

A man convicted of embezzling about $30,000 from Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball was sentenced Wednesday to community service.
Richard Lee Mathews, 45, of Forest, pleaded guilty in Lynchburg Circuit Court to two embezzlement counts in late July. He was president of the nonprofit league and his wife, April Lynn Mathews, was treasurer.
Both were taken into custody in November 2018 and charged after the league’s board members alerted police to financial discrepancies a month prior. April Mathews has not been convicted of her charges and is currently scheduled for trial Sept. 22.
Lynchburg Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress said at Richard Mathews’ hearing the embezzlement occurred from 2017 into 2018 and was in the form of credit card purchases and cash amounts that were harder to track. In an example, he said concessions transactions were compared to numbers from previous years and the difference in profits was “significant.”
He said more than $17,000 alone traced back to transactions on a card Mathews held. The total amount in question was negotiated to $30,000, which Childress said Mathews repaid in restitution before Wednesday.
Dwayne Marshall, the league’s current president, testified it took funding from board members’ personal pockets and donations to get the league back up and running by the 2019 season, when a total of 278 children played ball.
He asked Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge Frederick Watson to sentence Mathews to less than two weeks in jail — about one hour for each child in the league.
“We made a commitment to the league to make this right … I just hope today that you’ll help us make a difference,” Marshall said from the stand.
Joseph Sanzone, who’s represented Mathews, said his client “got in over his head” in a volunteer position when “things spiraled out of control” with the league, mentioning other people involved who he didn’t name out loud in court.
Childress acknowledged Mathews confessed when confronted with evidence by police, pleaded guilty and paid restitution to the league. He also mentioned aggravating factors: that Mathews wasn’t in dire financial straits and the embezzlement was a pattern over the course of two years, not one moment of weakness.
After hearing Mathews apologize to the court, Watson sentenced him to 100 hours of community service and two years of supervised probation. He’ll need to be of good behavior for 10 years or face suspended time on his charges.
After the hearing, Marshall said he believes the league will be satisfied with the sentence despite having asked for jail time.
“At this point it’s behind us; it’s time to move on,” he said. “We’ve got the right people to continue this league going forward in a positive manner.”
He said the league had already managed to get back on its feet before the restitution payment was made, but that additional funding could be put toward more lighting on the league’s fields, a cover for one of the fields’ dugout or to spruce up other equipment.
