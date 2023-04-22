In the next few weeks, after months of construction, the Tinbridge Hill pocket park will be complete and open for neighbors to enjoy.

About six years ago, the Lynchburg Parks & Recreation department received money to install a trail within the Tinbridge neighborhood community at the end of Hollins Street, Chris Higgins, deputy director of the department said.

“There just wasn't very much funding at the time and then Community Development in conjunction with Public Works and Water Resources had gotten a CDBG grant, which is a community block grant, for the community and they started improving the sidewalks because it's a very walkable neighborhood,” he said.

The Community Development Block Grant program is state-administered, but federally funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which supports community development activities and building stronger communities.

The $300,000 CDBG grant ran a little bit short, Higgins said so Parks & Rec was able to take $80,000 from other areas that had leftover funds to complete the whole project instead of having to do it in two different phases.

Higgins added that new fire hydrants were added to improve water infrastructure, which was limited in the area.

Higgins credited Kent White from Community Development and City Planner Tom Martin for working with Parks & Recreation to get the funding for the project and helping get the plans to the finish line.

“I really want to express it was a group effort,” he said. “Of course, Parks & Rec is doing the construction and the planning but it was a big group effort not only between Parks & Rec and Community Development to give people this opportunity, but Public Works as well as Water Resources had involvement to help us figure out the water issues that are there and address them. So it’s a whole city involvement to try to make a better life for the people that live in this community.”

Design began in 2021 and enhancements to the area just off Hollins Mill Road include a new overlook, trailhead and a pocket park. There will be an ADA ramp right off the sidewalk so anyone can access the overlook.

“We designed the new pocket park and the trail head, which now is going to be a paved trail head down to the existing trail to give way better access for more people, especially baby carriages, people with mobility issues, but also to create a base for the neighborhood to have birthday parties and different gatherings like that, because parks don't always have to be the traditional 20-, 50-, 100-acre massive parks and sports fields,” he said.

This new park is a part of the department’s 10-minute walk initiative, which is the idea that people can go to a place in their neighborhood to recreate and, for example, have a barbecue with their family.

“We're looking at this across the city, the southside of town in particular, to look at ways that we can improve people's access to recreation and it doesn't always mean it's going to be a 20-acre park with two ball fields but these pocket parks offer opportunities for more people,” Higgins said. “Land is becoming more and more of a premium so if we can put more of these little pocket parks out it gives more people the opportunity to recreate.”

The overlook will be similar in quality to what is at the Bluffwalk downtown, Higgins said, and will be a steel structure with composite decking which will last exponentially longer than if it was made out of wood and will require less maintenance.

“We're very excited about it because it's going to be kind of a centerpiece for how we're trying to move forward with investing looking at the long term,” he said.

Construction began this past winter and the park will be complete by end of April or early May.

Higgins said the Tinbridge neighborhood is a historic one and also has a lower income. It had fewer city improvements over the years so the department was excited to give it something where neighbors wouldn’t have to drive to a park or trail system.

“This will give more people access directly from walking from their home, instead of having to drive to Hollins Mill Park or go to one of our other main trail heads. So it's very exciting because our new Master Plan that we just implemented, it's not just the expansion of the trail through the city, but it's also giving more people direct access to it, which we're doing across the city, between city investment, but also talking to developers that are developing new neighborhoods and encouraging them to look at opportunities to connect into the trail system,” Higgins said.