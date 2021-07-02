Tiny home construction underway at multimillion-dollar Campbell County veterans center

ALTAVISTA — Along the ridge that tops a 339-acre property of rolling forests, farmland and pastures, a row of tiny homes is under construction, the first phase of a sprawling plan that hopes to see 100 homes built to house veterans over the coming months.
The National Center for Healthy Veterans, dubbed "Valor Farm" at its groundbreaking in November, is an ambitious multimillion-dollar project off Wards Road in Altavista.
Helmed by retired Army Maj. Gen. Bob Dees and retired Brig. Gen. Jeff Horne, its aim is to create a center that helps veterans transition back to civilian life, with technical and vocational training, and a three-pronged approach centered around faith, vocation and community living.
The more than $30 million project is spearheaded by the Stone Ridge Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Dees, who serves as director of the center and is president and CEO of the foundation.
The first village broke ground in February, and is currently under construction — with four tiny homes overlooking the sloping, verdant property, the foundations for the next four already completed, in what will eventually be a community of 20 single and family-sized tiny homes surrounding a village community center. The smaller model will be about 309 square feet, with the larger being 410.
Ultimately, five villages of 20 homes each are planned for the property, with a community center serving as the focal point for each village. At its peak, there would be approximately 150 veterans and support staff residents on the farm at any given time, according to the initial project proposal, with other veterans and first responders engaged in short duration stays to attend conferences, short courses and various types of therapy.
Veterans will be referred to the center and its programs through a network of veterans organizations across the country, said Horne,
On a Friday in late June, the entire farm was a buzz of activity, with a crew from Quarry View Building Group, based out of Pennsylvania, working on the first four of the tiny homes, installing siding and building out the skeletal, wood beam interior.
In the valley below, teams of volunteers were working with the horses, helping to erect a storage building and preparing the facility's continued expansion.
According to Campbell County’s online geographic information system, the 339-acre property and its existing equestrian facility was purchased Sept. 16 by the Stone Ridge Foundation for about $1.46 million.
Horne, who is living on site and is vice president and chief operating officer of the foundation, said the center has somewhere in the neighborhood of 450 volunteers, a cast that is constantly rotating as the center partners with more community organizations, and connects with an extensive network of veteran groups and local churches.
Among these partners is the Altavista-based Virginia Technical Institute — which plans to have a hand in much of the vocational training — as well as State Farm Insurance out of Rustburg and Beulah Baptist Church on Leesville Road.
Horne said they hope to begin occupying the finished homes in the next two months, with all eight being filled sometime around November. Work is also underway to build out the septic system and other essential infrastructure, such as miles of roads and fencing as part of the center's first phase.
“We have been overwhelmed by the number of folks that have thrown in," Horne said. The center is partnered with 26 veterans groups through the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and has a local advisory board made up of representatives from area businesses, public safety and health care organizations.
A view from a window from one of the homes looks out across the sloping valley, the kind of setting that Horne said should create a restive environment to allow residents to commune with nature and change behavior that can lead to a lasting healthier lifestyle.
Paul Beiler with Quarry View is the construction foreman working on the first phase. It's a project he loves being a part of, he said, and is most excited to see veterans come into the program and leave with opportunities for work and a way to earn their pay.
As an active working farm, the center has already acquired cattle, 600 chickens, piglets and horses — with about 10 boarders, three ponies, three training colts and four personal horses, according to Jake Corwin, the center's equine and cattle manager.
Corwin, a Lynchburg native, got involved with the center as a way to use his experience with horses after a lifetime working on ranches and as a horse trainer. He was drawn to an opportunity to "heal broken lives and broken people," he said, and will teach basic horsemanship and training and develop a equine therapy program.
Driving the property, which is replete with deer and turkey, Horne pointed out plots of land with a clear vision of their future purpose. Here: where construction of the septic field will begin; a little ways away: area for cattle to graze; and higher up on a hill: the future site of the Healthy Veteran Wellness Center.
He plans for the building to be a two-story, 30,000-square-foot hub for physical, mental and spiritual development. It will stretch from wood line to wood line, Horne said, gesturing across the field, which is currently a swath of wildflowers and tall grass with a deer stand perched in one of the trees.
“Community is everything," Horne said. "This whole thing is about community and people feeling proud about being a part of this."
Other resources planned for the property include a chapel, lodge, the equestrian center, an agricultural area to grow and sell produce, and space for vocational training aimed at placing veterans in jobs after graduating from the transition program.
Trundling on the rutted dirt road back to the barn, Horne pulled over by a pole barn that he said went up in two days, the work of an Amish team leading an ROTC platoon from Liberty University. One day, it will serve as the lumber barn, where veterans will learn to process wood and put resources toward their future woodworking programs — part of another partnership with an area woodworking guild.
Back at the the equestrian center, horses grazed in outdoor pens or were stabled in the barn. Farm dogs, like a droopy-eared hound named Max, greeted every car that pulled into the lot and a team of volunteers from St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lynchburg were helping care for the horses and pitch a tent for reprieve from the heat.
Be it electrical installation at the homes or laying the foundation for a new shed, the staff at the center were constantly in motion, bounded by a rotating group of volunteers from various organizations.
Jennifer Gonzalez, who was chaperoning a youth ministry group from St. Thomas More, said she was excited to be doing their "first work group" somewhere local, particularly for a cause she believed in.
Both she and her husband are disabled veterans who served in Iraq. She said the center will offer the kind of support she would have loved when she get back from overseas.
“We didn’t have this kind of support, coming out injured or suffering from [post-traumatic stress disorder]. We were handed a card and told to go to the VA," she said, referring to a Veterans Affairs medical center. "I think it is heartwarming. I know that the veterans who come here, being a vet myself and my husband, we know how much they are going to heal from this."
Nearby was an expansive vegetable garden: 11,500 square feet of tomato plants, squash, cucumber, corn, green beans, melons and herbs.
David Stokes, a member of Hill City Master Gardeners and co-chair for the Valor Farm master gardeners project, said the master gardeners have a team on the farm every Tuesday.
A veteran and charter member of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, Stokes said the center was a project he fully supports.
When he left Vietnam, he said it was like whiplash — there one day, and then two days later back home, the future unknown.
"You were at a loss," he said, and worse, often bearing the brunt of PTSD that can remain with you for the rest of your life. Programs like this, he said, will give veterans a second chance.
At the conclusion of the tour, Horne indicated a century-old home that sat on the property, one he said they had dubbed "courage cottage." Though he had feared the building would be a total loss, with the help of staff and veteran volunteers, it was renovated it from the foundation up. After nine months in the barn, he's now staying at the cottage, and said it is also used as a staff "headquarters."
“That’s kind of emblematic of how we look at our veterans community and our job," Horne said. "We take people that others might have cast aside, and we rearm them and refit them so they can achieve God’s purpose.”