Tiny home construction underway at multimillion-dollar Campbell County veterans center

Trundling on the rutted dirt road back to the barn, Horne pulled over by a pole barn that he said went up in two days, the work of an Amish team leading an ROTC platoon from Liberty University. One day, it will serve as the lumber barn, where veterans will learn to process wood and put resources toward their future woodworking programs — part of another partnership with an area woodworking guild.

Back at the the equestrian center, horses grazed in outdoor pens or were stabled in the barn. Farm dogs, like a droopy-eared hound named Max, greeted every car that pulled into the lot and a team of volunteers from St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lynchburg were helping care for the horses and pitch a tent for reprieve from the heat.

Be it electrical installation at the homes or laying the foundation for a new shed, the staff at the center were constantly in motion, bounded by a rotating group of volunteers from various organizations.

Jennifer Gonzalez, who was chaperoning a youth ministry group from St. Thomas More, said she was excited to be doing their "first work group" somewhere local, particularly for a cause she believed in.

Both she and her husband are disabled veterans who served in Iraq. She said the center will offer the kind of support she would have loved when she get back from overseas.