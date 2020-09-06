To our readers: Labor Day edition

This is a friendly reminder that Monday’s (tomorrow) Labor Day edition will appear in the E-Edition format and not in print. Briefly recapping from earlier letters, the three primary factors in doing this are:
1. There are significant savings in the cost of printing and delivering.
2. There is relatively low readership on most holidays.
3. COVID-19 accelerated online adoption and usage.
The decision to start this back on Memorial Day has resulted in mixed feedback. There have been letters of acceptance and realization and also those from readers unable to access the E-Edition. One lady told us that reading the paper from front to back is the highlight of her mother’s day. Without online access, the daughter now reads the paper from her cell phone to her elderly mother. Another reader applauded the explanation’s transparency and understood the path most newspapers have taken. The decision to publish these five holidays in E-Edition only is not taken lightly.
On top of this, there’s been no shortage of major news stories recently, and our mission will continue to be to inform you about your community, your neighbors, and everything surrounding us in 2020. Our team will cover the news as it always has--every day.
Upcoming holidays of E-Edition only, without distributing a printed paper, are:
• Monday, September 7th (Labor Day)
• Friday, December 25th (Christmas)
• Friday, January 1st (New Year’s Day).
On each of these days, the entire newspaper will be available online in the E-Edition. Many of the items you receive in print will be in the respective preceding day’s edition as well.
Go online to www.newsadvance.com/activate to register for full access to the E-Edition.
If you need any help getting registered, please send us an email at circulation@newsadvance.com and we will be happy to assist you.
Thank you,
Kelly Mirt
Publisher
The News & Advance
