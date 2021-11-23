 Skip to main content
To our readers: Thanksgiving Holiday Edition

This year The News & Advance Thanksgiving Holiday edition will be delivered and available for sale Wednesday, Nov. 24. Wednesday is the day that includes the holiday shopping inserts, including grocery stores and a 48-page puzzle book. There will not be a print edition on Thanksgiving Day Thursday but there will be a holiday E-Edition available for all subscribers.

You'll find Thursday’s comics and puzzles the day before in Wednesday’s paper as has been our practice when not printing a holiday paper.

Please go online to www.newsadvance.com/activate to register for full access to the E-Edition.

If you need any help getting registered, please send us an email at circulation@newsadvance.com and we will be happy to assist you.

Please have a fun and safe Thanksgiving holiday. Thank you for reading The News & Advance.

Kelly Mirt

Lynchburg Market President

