To our readers: UPDATE: Technical issues resolved

  • Updated

UPDATE: The technical issues have been resolved.

If you would like to reach our customer service center, please call (434) 385-5440.

EARLIER:The News & Advance and its customer service call center are experiencing technical issues in an outage affecting Virginia newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises.

Efforts are underway to restore service. Unfortunately at this time we are unable to answer customer service calls or access our system to assist with any account questions.

We will update this message when customer service is restored and available. We apologize for any inconvenience.

