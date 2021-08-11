Town of Altavista names interim town manager, outlines search process for next town manager

The town of Altavista has started the process of finding a new town manager following the resignation of Waverly Coggsdale.

Coggsdale resigned from his post effective Aug. 6 to take the same position in Strasburg.

At Tuesday's meeting, the town council unanimously approved two work orders related to the search for a new town manager, officially starting the process.

The first approved a $30,000 contract with the Berkley Group out of Bridgewater, a consulting firm who will be tasked with finding the next Altavista town manager

The fee will be paid in two sums, with the first $15,000 being paid when the notice to proceed is signed and the rest billed upon the completion of the search process. The work order lays out that, "the Berkley Group anticipates making an offer on behalf of the Town to a selected candidate within 120 days upon a signed Notice to Proceed."

Council's second work order approved Clarence Monday, who was provided by The Berkley Group, to serve as interim town manager while the process is ongoing.

The work order states that Monday's first day will be "no later than September 7," and he will be available to the town for roughly 24 hours per week.