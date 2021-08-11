Town of Altavista names interim town manager, outlines search process for next town manager

The town of Altavista has started the process of finding a new town manager following the resignation of Waverly Coggsdale.
Coggsdale resigned from his post effective Aug. 6 to take the same position in Strasburg.
At Tuesday's meeting, the town council unanimously approved two work orders related to the search for a new town manager, officially starting the process.
The first approved a $30,000 contract with the Berkley Group out of Bridgewater, a consulting firm who will be tasked with finding the next Altavista town manager
The fee will be paid in two sums, with the first $15,000 being paid when the notice to proceed is signed and the rest billed upon the completion of the search process. The work order lays out that, "the Berkley Group anticipates making an offer on behalf of the Town to a selected candidate within 120 days upon a signed Notice to Proceed."
Council's second work order approved Clarence Monday, who was provided by The Berkley Group, to serve as interim town manager while the process is ongoing.
The work order states that Monday's first day will be "no later than September 7," and he will be available to the town for roughly 24 hours per week.
Amie Owens, the assistant town manager, said at the meeting on Tuesday that a revised version of the second work order will "bring the town some savings," as Monday originally planned to live further away, but instead will be reside closer and will not need mileage reimbursement due to the town being able to offer up its own vehicle for Monday's services.
Owens said that the town will only need to pay a $200 fee monthly for accommodations, "so that really did save us money in the long run."
Monday has served in the region before, according to The Berkley Group's website. He served as the interim town manager for Appomattox in 2017, as well as serving in several other town or county administrator roles in Central Virginia since 2012.
Also at the meeting, the council unanimously voted to appoint Amie Owens as acting town clerk effective immediately, until Monday steps into the position on September 7. Owens has served in the role of assistant town manager since September.
Owens previously decided to step down from her post to return home to western North Carolina, but agreed to stay in her position a little while longer to help the transition to another town manager go as smooth as possible.
One of the biggest projects that will be on the plate of the next town manager will be the opening of the Spark Innovation Center, a co-working space in the old fire station that sits empty beside town hall, set to take place in the fall.