Town of Altavista set to celebrate Uncle Billy's BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Festival on Oct. 2

Sharon Williams, the director of community development for the Town of Altavista, will be one of the barbecue competition judges, but that isn't the only thing she is looking forward to at the festival.

"I think my pleasure will come from just seeing our community together," Williams said. "I'm excited to be one of the barbecue judges, but seeing our community in one place is the one thing that I am most looking forward to."

The event will feature bourbon and beer vendors, who will be providing samples, as well as drinks for purchase. All ticket holders that are 21+ will have the option to sample or buy drinks, but VIP ticket holders will have access to two free drinks, one free barbecue meal, a collectable 16-ounce event cup and token.

Bands, including Five Dollar Shake, Shades of Gray, and Midnight Express, will provide live music for the event throughout the day.

After all the festivities are over, there will be a fireworks show that will "close out the event in a nod to Uncle Billy's Day," according to the festival's website.

Altavista Town Councilman Tim George knows the impact Uncle Billy's Day has in the community, but he's excited for the town to see what this new festival can bring.