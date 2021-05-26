Town of Bedford adopts budget, solid waste fee increase

The Bedford town council adopted its fiscal year 2022 budget this week, along with a $5 increase to solid waste disposal fees. No other rates will increase for town residents.

The town’s general fund — made of taxpayer dollars — totals a little more than $9 million for coming fiscal year.

Town council members slightly reduced the capital improvement projects from the general fund in earlier budgeting stages to increase salary for town police officers. Newly hired police officers would receive a starting salary of $40,000, and any current officers earning less than that would be brought up to the same salary.

No tax increases will be levied on town residents, except an increase of $5 in solid waste disposal fees. Currently, the residential solid waste cost is $20 for town residences with one cart, and $23 for town residences with two carts. County residences with one cart pay $22.47, and county residences with two carts pay $25.47.