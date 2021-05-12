 Skip to main content
Town of Bedford adopts changes to urban archery ordinance
The Bedford town council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a few changes to the town’s urban archery ordinance, aiming to promote more hunting and control the area’s growing population of deer, as well as keep the town ordinance consistent with state code and the Game and Inland Fishery regulations.

In consultation with Town of Bedford Police Chief Todd Foreman, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and council’s public safety committee, four ordinance changes were recommended and adopted.

Per the adjusted ordinance, only antlerless deer may be taken from town limits during the urban archery season from the first Saturday in September through the first Friday in October, and from the first Sunday in January through the last Sunday in March.

During early archery season, late archery season, and the general firearms deer season, deer of either sex can be taken in accordance with Virginia’s Earn a Buck guidelines, which the Town of Bedford falls under. Antlerless deer taken during urban archery periods count toward EAB for the Town of Bedford.

The final ordinance change requires urban archery permits to be renewed every five years instead of annually.

