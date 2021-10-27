Town of Bedford amends budget

The Town of Bedford amended its fiscal year 2022 budget in a meeting on Tuesday.
Town council members unanimously moved to rollover and reappropriate some money from multiple incomplete projects as of last summer, or projects delayed by a purchase order by the end of the last fiscal year, June 2021.
The incomplete projects and purchase orders already were budgeted for and will have no impact on taxpayers, but town staff had to reappropriate the money to the next fiscal year in order to see the projects through.
The total rollover and reappropriated funds for incomplete projects is almost $1.2 million.
Some incomplete projects included hydro infrastructure improvements, a records management system, and certain Americans with Disabilities Act improvements where required, according to town documents.
Some outstanding purchase orders and invoices also remained. The total amount of outstanding purchase orders is $1,046,771, and also was previously budgeted for. This money was reappropriated to the fiscal year 2022 budget in another unanimous move of approval from council.
The town budget also increased funding for one capital improvement project: the replacement of a transformer at the Centerville substation.
This project, initially allocated $150,000 in the town’s budget adopted last June, has more than doubled to $320,000, which according to town staff was the lowest bid the town received after soliciting proposals to get the project done.