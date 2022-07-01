Town of Bedford appoints new fire chief

Bedford Town Council has unanimously appointed a new Bedford Fire Department chief, filling the vacancy left by former chief Brad Creasy, who recently left the role to accept a state-level appointment.

Todd Stone is the new chief, stepping in after working as a member of the town’s volunteer fire department and life-saving crew since 1990.

Stone served several years in the position prior to Creasy’s tenure, said Bart Warner, town manager.

“He obviously knows the job,” Warner said Thursday.

A firefighter paramedic at the beginning of his career, Stone was hired by Roanoke as a paramedic in 1988. In 1995, he became a firefighter paramedic with the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department, where he worked until he retired in 2018 at the rank of captain, according to a news release from the Town of Bedford.

Retirement did not last long, however; Stone began working more heavily with the Bedford Fire Department.

During his time with the town fire department, the news release said Stone helped Bedford County establish a swift water and heavy tactical rescue team, facilitated the Bedford Regional Fire Training Center on Orange Street and was instrumental in obtaining a ladder truck for the Bedford community.

“I think he will continue the high standards of excellence in the department,” Warner said.

Stone has plans for the department going forward, particularly to address short staffing; continue fast, professional response with an increasing number of calls per year; and pursue remodeling of the department’s 50-year-old building.

“My goal is to bring 12 new members in in the first 12 months, and get them trained,” Stone said.

The department pays for all firefighter training and accepts volunteers with or without experience, Stone added. Junior firefighter members ages 16 to 18 and “regular” firefighters ages 18 and older are welcome to apply.

The town fire department is celebrating its 134th year of serving the community, Stone said, and he is excited to take the lead and work to grow the organization.

“I was born and raised in the Town of Bedford, and I just want to carry the traditions of the Bedford Fire Department on, and just basically ensure that we continue a high level of service that we’ve always carried on,” Stone said.

