Town of Bedford continuing to seek grant for community housing improvements

The town of Bedford is taking the next steps in seeking a Community Development Block Grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to make repairs to houses and possibly infrastructure in the Hilltop Community area, spanning about 60 acres.

A CDBG grant is made to target low- to moderate-income areas of a locality and fund primarily housing repairs and rehabilitation.

In November 2019, the town of Bedford held an open community meeting asking residents for input identifying improvement needs in the town. Attended by more than 100 town residents, the main needs identified were various home repair projects, better lighting conditions along the streets, and improved stormwater drainage.

“We’ve been working on this a long time,” Mary Zirkle, the town's economic development coordinator, said of the grant process.

For a locality to qualify for the CDBG grant, at least 51% of the population must be low to moderate income, or making less than 80% of the area median income.

