Town of Bedford continuing to seek grant for community housing improvements

The town of Bedford is taking the next steps in seeking a Community Development Block Grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to make repairs to houses and possibly infrastructure in the Hilltop Community area, spanning about 60 acres.
A CDBG grant is made to target low- to moderate-income areas of a locality and fund primarily housing repairs and rehabilitation.
In November 2019, the town of Bedford held an open community meeting asking residents for input identifying improvement needs in the town. Attended by more than 100 town residents, the main needs identified were various home repair projects, better lighting conditions along the streets, and improved stormwater drainage.
“We’ve been working on this a long time,” Mary Zirkle, the town's economic development coordinator, said of the grant process.
For a locality to qualify for the CDBG grant, at least 51% of the population must be low to moderate income, or making less than 80% of the area median income.
A maximum of $1.2 million is available in CDBG assistance, according to Matt Perkins with the Central Virginia Planning District Commission. The amount of money the town requests will be determined after a preliminary engineering report determines how much the eligible home improvements will cost, Zirkle said.
Housing rehabilitation projects are a main focus of grant fund uses, as is making 0% interest loans available to eligible homeowners to fund needed repairs. Infrastructure improvements, including stormwater drainage and pedestrian safety projects such as sidewalks and streetlights, might also be possible with a separate application, Perkins said.
“Interested participants are having their homes inspected by an architect/building specialist at this time to get an estimate of total costs,” Zirkle said. Eighteen households in the Hilltop community area volunteered to have their home inspected as part of the continuing needs assessment process, she added Wednesday.
No residents are anticipated to be displaced in housing repair projects if the grant is received, Perkins said.
Bedford town staff and the town’s redevelopment and housing authority have been working with the Central Virginia Planning District Commission throughout the grant and planning process.
A second public hearing with specific cost estimates and more details will be held in February prior to submitting the grant application in March of next year. An exact date for the meeting has not yet been announced.
