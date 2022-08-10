 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town of Bedford council approves boundary expansion adjustments to avoid split land parcels

In this 2019 file photo, a sign on U.S. 221 at the Town of Bedford's border contains the phrase 'World's Best Little Town.' Bedford Town Council on Monday approved adjustments made to proposed town boundary expansions in an effort to avoid splitting land parcels between the town and Bedford County.

The Town of Bedford's council unanimously approved adjustments to the proposed town boundary expansions Monday so no land parcels would become split between the town and Bedford County.

The town will implement its Phase II boundary expansions by July 2023.

Bart Warner, Town of Bedford manager, said he estimates the town population will increase by about 8,000 residents.

The proposed new boundaries were developed years ago, with conversations beginning in 2009 and maps drawn up and executed in 2012, according to Warner and town documentation. However, after reviewing the 10-year-old boundary adjustment map, town staff realized some land parcels would be split — and that is something they wanted to avoid.

“When you’ve got a lot that is half in the county and half in the town, that creates a lot of burdens for the property owner and for the town,” Warner said.

Boundaries were primarily based around features such as waterways, roads and a railroad. One portion of the area designated to be brought within town limits under the expansion, though, was based on an electric transmission line. Staff found if they used this transmission line as a boundary, it would create multiple split lots, leaving one part of these properties within town limits, and the other within county limits. This same issue was identified in a few other areas, Warner said. An additional challenge identified was practical difficulties in providing town services to certain locations near Liberty High School.

To avoid split land parcels, Warner and town staff will exclude about 90 land parcels from the expanded town limits, causing them to remain in Bedford County. This revision will affect about 20 to 30 households, Warner said.

Council unanimously approved the town boundary expansion amendments for Phase II.

