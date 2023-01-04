 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town of Bedford council re-elects mayor and vice mayor

Bedford Town Council unanimously re-elected last term’s mayor and vice mayor in a called meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor Tim Black and Vice Mayor C.G. Stanley both served in these respective positions prior to November’s local elections, in which no open council seats were contested.

Also during the called meeting, council members Bruce Johannessen, Robert Carson, and Darren Shoen were sworn in to continue serving, following their re-elections to council.

