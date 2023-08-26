In the past 2 ½ years, the Town of Bedford Economic Development Authority (EDA) has contributed just more than $112,600 in grants to numerous local businesses and in the town’s enterprise zone in return for $3.3 million in private investment.

According to a news release issued Friday from the town’s EDA on the economic incentives, the authority awarded 12 grants to businesses in the enterprise zone for initiatives related to property improvement and upgraded equipment. In 2022, the EDA awarded six more grants for building enhancement and other property development ventures and so far this year, the authority’s enterprise zone investment has reached $40,805.

At its most recent quarterly incentive meeting held last month, the EDA provided incentive awards for various property improvement efforts, the release said. Those efforts include the Bedford Community Christmas Station on Blue Ridge Avenue installing two new wall signs, undergoing renovations for a new storefront and interior flooring; The Barrel and Forge Tavern on 4th Street constructing a new accessory building, patio, covered stage area and making site improvements, the Harrison building completing brick repointing and a new roof for a building on the 300 block of West Washington Street.

“The work that the EDA does in providing real estate improvement incentives to property owners allows those owners to invest their funds in other ways to manage their business or property,” Jonathan Buttram, chair of the EDA, said in the release. “Each building that is improved contributes to the overall appearance of downtown and generates private investment in assets that are very visible to the public, although not publicly owned.”

The EDA awarded the financial amounts through various incentive programs that it oversees. Money from those incentives comes from 0.5% of the town meal tax, which is a tax of 5.5% on all meals purchased in town limits. The EDA has been issuing such incentives for the past seven years, according to town officials.

As part of its 2021 Strategic Plan, the EDA has sought to provide multiple grant programs designed to attract and support local businesses. Businesses may request financial assistance for nearly any necessity and the EDA may provide an incentive after consideration of the benefit of the request to the economic growth and health of the community.

Most incentives only apply within the designated downtown area and the state-designated enterprise zone to focus efforts in areas that need improvement. More information on the incentives can be found at the www.betterinbedford.com/incentives.

“The Town EDA takes applications quarterly,” the release said. “With this financial assistance, businesses will not only be able to enhance the value and quality of their property, they will also be able to invest retained capital in other areas of their business or property.”

For more information on eligible areas in town for such assistance from the EDA, visit www.betterinbedford.com.