Town of Bedford fire chief leaving for state job

After a 25-year career serving the Town of Bedford in both fire service and, for a time, in a law enforcement capacity, town Fire Chief Brad Creasy is stepping down to accept a new position.

Starting Monday, Creasy will begin his job as the executive director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, a gubernatorial appointment overseeing an agency responsible for the delivery of educational programs to Virginia’s fire service.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m really looking forward to the challenges that will come with that,” Creasy said.

The move was not something Creasy had been chasing; rather, the opportunity came up, and he chose to take it.

In the state-level role, Creasy said he is most looking forward to meeting stakeholders in the fire service industry throughout the commonwealth and gather feedback on how to make fire service better as a whole. Having been in the profession himself for so long, Creasy is well acquainted with some of the challenges facing his colleagues, though he declined to elaborate on specifics.

“I think that’s one of the factors that made me a good candidate for the position, is that I have been a stakeholder for the last 25 years. I am as familiar with some of the agency shortcomings as anyone, so I can come in and already know, as an external customer, that there are issues that we need to address and improve on,” Creasy said.

He added the agency overall does a “phenomenal” job with the resources it has.

Reflecting on his career with the town, Creasy said there is no one particular experience that stands out as most memorable to him.

“I think my greatest memory would be seeing our people grow as firefighters and leaders. That’s from probationary firefighters who successfully complete the basic firefighter academy, to the senior firefighter who has worked his or her way into a position of leadership,” he said. “Those have been the most enjoyable memories for me.”

Under his leadership as chief, Creasy said he is most proud of the technological upgrades the volunteer fire department obtained to make the agency more efficient, as well as being awarded certain grants to help not only fund equipment updates, but provide a small stipend for the fire department’s volunteer workers on their stand-by and per-call basis.

“We’ve had the opportunity to accomplish some great things over the past 15 years. Some were very small, and some were very significant to either cost or impact,” he said.

Being at the helm of the small department during a pandemic was unexpected, but Creasy said thanks to following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and health precautions from the very beginning, quarantines were greatly limited within the department, which allowed operations to run relatively smoothly.

The town fire department’s deputy and assistant chiefs will take over department operations until a new chief is voted on by the department and is then officially appointed by town council to fill Creasy’s vacancy.

“Brad’s level of professionalism and attention to detail has had a tremendously positive impact upon Company 1,” said Bart Warner, town manager. “Brad has also been committed to constant improvement — even when things have already operated at an optimal level. I think he leaves a legacy of pride and achievement that our colleagues will carry forward after his departure.”

Warner said he will miss Creasy, a long-time colleague and friend, although he is proud and excited for this step up.

“It’s been a true honor and privilege for me to be around Brad — both personally and professionally,” Warner said.

