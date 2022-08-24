Town of Bedford moving forward on new police department project

BEDFORD — After identifying a need for a new police department facility, Bedford Town Council has unanimously approved entering into a contract with Wiley Wilson for certain services pertaining to the construction project.

The total cost to complete the proposed new facility is projected to be between $8.5 million and $10 million, according to documentation from Wiley Wilson.

Fees for all services provided by Wiley Wilson, which include design, consulting, and contracting services, amount to more than $985,000, according to the firm’s documents.

A new police department facility is needed for the town police force, previous and current town staff have said.

The push for new construction began in October 2020 under then-Police Chief Todd Foreman, who has since retired. Chief Ronnie Lewis now is at the helm of the town police department.

Foreman said in a previous interview with The News & Advance, the biggest needs the police department has are more space, including for evidence; showers and locker rooms for officers to clean up; and conference and training rooms. The department currently is operating out of an estimated 3,000- to 5,000-square-foot space. The new construction would increase that up to 20,000 square feet, according to documents from Wiley Wilson.

“We are definitely going to do our police department. We’ve got to,” said Vice Mayor Steve Rush in a previous interview with The News & Advance. “That one’s been there since they built the building in 1968.”

For instance, showers in the police facility would let officers who come in contact with blood or body fluids wash up without having to take potential contamination home, Foreman previously said. Officers currently use the public works department building showers, or a shower facility at Liberty Lake Park.

More space, including the addition of conference rooms for trainings that do not have to be shared and scheduled around other town departments, would increase general efficiency in the department, Foreman said previously.

“We’ve used every bit of space we have in the building at this point,” Foreman said.

To begin working toward making the new police department a reality, town council members requested in a meeting last month that once the preliminary design for a new police department facility is completed, the preliminary plan be presented to council for review. Council will, at that point, decide whether or not to continue the project on its current course.

Because the building is such a tremendous financial investment, councilors agreed they would feel more comfortable having an opt-out available at the half-way point of designing, in case things do not go as ideally planned.

On Tuesday, town staff brought back a revised contract with Wiley Wilson which included this halfway point review. Town councilors unanimously approved entering the contract.

The town will appropriate up to $348,000 from remaining American Rescue Plan Act money toward this project, according to Bart Warner, town manager.