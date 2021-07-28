Town of Bedford names new town attorney

The Town of Bedford named its new town attorney on Tuesday, an appointment made in the wake of former town attorney Will Berry IV’s retirement after 37 years in the position.

Michael Lockaby, a principal with the Guynn Waddell Carrol and Lockaby firm who also served as the Amherst County attorney for several years, was appointed to the job. Lockaby, with his colleagues at the firm, serves as a county attorney for Botetourt and Bath counties.

According to a statement from the town of Bedford, Lockaby’s focuses include legal work on behalf of economic development and public finance projects, infrastructure projects such as fiber optic and wireless internet expansion in rural areas — currently a priority in the region.

Lockaby is a member of Local Government Attorneys of Virginia, a member on the Board of Governors of the Local Government Section of the Virginia State Bar, a member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers, and a member of the Virginia Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors.

Vice Mayor Steve Rush put forward the name, and the appointment was unanimously supported in a 7-0 vote by council members.

Lockaby accepted the appointment and took his seat among council members Tuesday, marking the first official night of his new position.

