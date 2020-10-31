Town of Bedford planning to construct new police department facility

“I want to keep our officers safe. I don’t want to send them home with blood on their uniforms, or blood on themselves,” Foreman said. “I don’t think it’s very respectful for me to have them go to other places, other buildings, to shower where we should have this facility for our officers here."

Having adequate space in the building would help with the efficiency of the police department’s operations, Foreman added.

The police department currently must share one conference room with other town departments in the town municipal building. Foreman said police and other departments always have to coordinate use of the conference room around one another. Having a space designated specifically for police business would be much smoother.

Foreman said he also hopes to have a training room where officers can have periodic classes and workshops instead of having to use the Bedford campus of Central Virginia Community College or a room at the town’s visitor center, the two venues the department currently borrows for trainings.

“We can continue to expand our learning so we’re using the best methods to accomplish our tasks,” Foreman said.