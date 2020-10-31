Town of Bedford planning to construct new police department facility

After years of operating in a facility increasingly inadequate to meet its needs, the Town of Bedford Police Department is slated to get a newly constructed building.
In Bedford Town Council’s annual vision meeting Oct. 17, town council members authorized town staff to draft and issue a request for proposals (RFP) for conceptual designs of a new police facility.
“We are definitely going to do our police department. We’ve got to,” Mayor Steve Rush said. “That one’s been there since they built the building in 1968.”
The biggest needs the police department has are more space, including for evidence; showers and locker rooms for officers to clean up in; and conference and training rooms, said Todd Foreman, chief of the Town of Bedford Police Department. Currently located at 215 East Main Street in Bedford, Foreman said the department is operating out of an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 square-foot space.
“We are at basically the bare minimum on our building right now,” Foreman said.
Currently, if officers are exposed to blood or other contaminants and need to wash, they must change and shower at the public works department building, a shower facility at Liberty Lake Park, or — in the least ideal scenario — go to their homes, Foreman said. Having locker rooms and showers in the police building would be sanitary and safer for officers and those they come in contact with.
“I want to keep our officers safe. I don’t want to send them home with blood on their uniforms, or blood on themselves,” Foreman said. “I don’t think it’s very respectful for me to have them go to other places, other buildings, to shower where we should have this facility for our officers here."
Having adequate space in the building would help with the efficiency of the police department’s operations, Foreman added.
The police department currently must share one conference room with other town departments in the town municipal building. Foreman said police and other departments always have to coordinate use of the conference room around one another. Having a space designated specifically for police business would be much smoother.
Foreman said he also hopes to have a training room where officers can have periodic classes and workshops instead of having to use the Bedford campus of Central Virginia Community College or a room at the town’s visitor center, the two venues the department currently borrows for trainings.
“We can continue to expand our learning so we’re using the best methods to accomplish our tasks,” Foreman said.
The novel coronavirus pandemic fueled renewed urgency and awareness of the existing facility’s inadequacies, Foreman said. In such a tight space, there was not room for the 30 staff members to distance appropriately.
“The COVID stuff —between that, the showers and all of it — helped bring this all to light, the inadequacies of what we have,” Foreman said. “We’ve used every bit of space we have in the building at this point.”
An RFP has been drafted in conjunction with an attorney, Foreman said Friday, though it has not yet been issued. A project cost estimate been not determined, said Bedford Town Manager Bart Warner. He said once town staff has an RFP draft finalized, it will be presented for town council to vote on in a future meeting. No timeline is yet determined.
A needs assessment will be conducted by an expert once a project bid is made and accepted, and the new construction project is ready to move forward, Foreman said. The needs assessment will determine the size of the new facility. When a bid is accepted, a project cost estimate may be determined.
“We’ve needed it for many years,” Foreman said of a new police department building. “We’re lacking all these different things within the department.”
