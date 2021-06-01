Town of Bedford police chief launches podcast to connect with community

Watts produces about a dozen podcasts, and has hosted some of his own, finding a personal niche in true crime. Although he said he is very much a “video guy,” Watts has grown to enjoy podcasting over the years.

“I just feel like it’s a really good form of storytelling and communications,” Watts said.

Watts realized he could use his interest and skills to help support local organizations and businesses launch podcasts. This platform, he said, is an effective and relatively inexpensive form of marketing and communication for organizations that do not have large marketing budgets. While he has done television commercials for local entities, Watts said podcasting has seemed more successful and simple.

“The past few years that we’ve gotten into podcasting, especially the local content, we’ve found that it’s successful for the organization. They can say what they want. Especially those that don’t have a huge advertising budget, this is an affordable way to get their message out, and we take care of it for them,” Watts said. “It’s a very intimate and intentional form of communication.”