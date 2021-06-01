Town of Bedford police chief launches podcast to connect with community

Town of Bedford Police Chief Todd Foreman has found a new way to connect with his community — hosting a new weekly podcast called "Cop Talk."
Foreman knew almost nothing about podcasting when he decided to give it a shot. He recognized podcasts were becoming increasingly popular ways to connect with communities. After discussing the idea with Woody Watts of Watts Creative Studios over the course of about six months, “Cop Talk” launched in May.
Recorded weekly, the podcast seeks to reframe the perception of police as Foreman, in conversation with various guests, hosts discussions on topics such as police reform and other current issues surrounding law enforcement.
Changing public perception of police is a major driver behind "Cop Talk," Foreman said.
With larger agencies in big cities coming under fire for reported racial profiling or unnecessary use of force, and racial tensions coming to a head with the murder of George Floyd last year at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer, Foreman said a negative perception of police as a whole has bled down into smaller, local departments.
One episode focused on disciplinary actions taken against police officers who may have exhibited inappropriate policing behavior.
“There have been people that no longer work in policing because of the things we found, and things that were unethical or immoral, that weren’t right that they did,” Foreman said of some actions taken by his own department. “If we have bad actors in police departments, we need to see if we can remove them from policing.”
Foreman said certain police reforms in Virginia, such as the decertification of police officers, have made positive strides toward ensuring officers act appropriately in their jobs and are held accountable if they step out of line.
“We aren’t all negative. 85% of the police departments are 50 officers or less in the United States, but the police departments that get a lot of the attention are the negative police departments,” Foreman said, adding it's a reputation that has spread to local police departments. “I want people to realize the majority of police officers want to make a positive impact in their community.”
In another recent episode, Foreman spoke to a man who had wanted to become a police officer, but changed his mind when he perceived some levels of public animosity and mistrust toward law enforcement.
Through the podcast, Foreman hopes to show citizens that police officers are people just like anyone else. As an example, Foreman hosted an episode where he introduced himself to his listeners and talked not only about his career as a police officer, but also about his personal life, such as mission trips to Nicaragua.
During brainstorming stages of the podcast, Foreman said D.W. Lawhorne, public works director for the Town of Bedford, supplied a list of ideas for podcast topics.
Foreman said he welcomes any topic suggestions from listeners, and invited idea submissions to be sent through the podcast’s website at coptalkpodcast.com.
Watts produces about a dozen podcasts, and has hosted some of his own, finding a personal niche in true crime. Although he said he is very much a “video guy,” Watts has grown to enjoy podcasting over the years.
“I just feel like it’s a really good form of storytelling and communications,” Watts said.
Watts realized he could use his interest and skills to help support local organizations and businesses launch podcasts. This platform, he said, is an effective and relatively inexpensive form of marketing and communication for organizations that do not have large marketing budgets. While he has done television commercials for local entities, Watts said podcasting has seemed more successful and simple.
“The past few years that we’ve gotten into podcasting, especially the local content, we’ve found that it’s successful for the organization. They can say what they want. Especially those that don’t have a huge advertising budget, this is an affordable way to get their message out, and we take care of it for them,” Watts said. “It’s a very intimate and intentional form of communication.”
After just four episodes, “Cop Talk” already is in the top three or four podcasts produced by Watts Creative Studios, reaching listeners across the United States, Watts said. The exact number of listeners was not available. The podcast will soon expand from its direct website at coptalkpodcast.com to other platforms like Spotify and iTunes.
Foreman said he intends to reach out beyond Bedford and Central Virginia to include national and international law enforcement workers and agencies in the discussions, tapping into the networks of various organizations he is involved in, such as the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the FBI National Academy.
Foreman said he has received some positive feedback already from listeners near and far, including an acquaintance in Richmond.
"They started watching it at night and didn’t go to sleep till it was over, because they got into it, listening to the stories and what was happening. So that’s exciting for me to hear that people are enjoying it," Foreman said.
Most of all, Foreman said such feedback gives him hope he might be successful in his goal of fostering a more positive perception of police.
“I just hope that we can make a difference in this community and in the surrounding areas of who we are, adding the positive perspective. Not that it’s an ‘us vs. them,’ but it’s us and the community working together,” Foreman said.