BEDFORD — Town of Bedford officials have reached an agreement with a developer to bring the first business-class hotel to Bedford County near the entrance to the National D-Day Memorial.

Bedford Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize a performance agreement with DDay Omstay LLC, the developer. The agreement is to bring a well-known brand of hotel to the town, a requirement in ensuring a “high-caliber hotel” is attracted to the town-owned land on Burks Hill Road near the memorial, the Bedford Area Welcome Center and the U.S. 460 interchange, according to a news release from the town.

“This is something that people have been wanting for quite a while,” Councilor Bruce Hartwick said. “I think this is a good deal.”

The Town Economic Development Authority (EDA) provided assistance with additional land at the site to improve access to the parcel and additional developable area while council contributed an incentive package that includes a portion of transient occupancy tax rebates and partial real property tax rebates at a declining rate over several years, the release states.

In exchange for economic development incentives, the developer will maintain the chosen hotel brand, which will include at least 85 hotel rooms and a 100-person meeting room that will complement space at the welcome center. The meeting room will accommodate users such as the D-Day Memorial, which for the past 22 years since opening has attracted crowds for events, and other businesses that can host functions that bring overnight visitors.

“The meeting space is a key component of the project that fills a gap in needed gathering space in town,” Mary Zirkle, the town’s director of planning and community development, said in the release. "This asset opens up Bedford as a destination for multi-day corporate events, receptions and parties located in a safe, small-town environment adjacent to attractions like D-Day, the Peaks of Otter and Smith Mountain Lake.”

Hartwick said the new hotel will generate more tax revenue for the town in future years.

“… We need something that is going to draw more people into our town, to come to our shops and restaurants,” Hartwick said. “Every little thing we can to draw people here, let’s go for it.”

Mayor Tim Black welcomed Amit Patel, of DDay Omstay LLC and his family, at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We appreciate your willingness to invest in our community and bring your business-class hotel to Bedford,” Black said to the Patel family. “I’m excited. I look forward to you breaking ground. I look forward to the boost it is going to provide our other businesses in town. I know it’s been a long road to this point. We’re thankful you have chosen Bedford to build this business-class hotel.”

Black also thanked Zirkle and the town’s EDA for their efforts.

“They have done all the heavy lifting and deserve all the credit,” Black said.

Councilor Robert Carson said he hopes the new hotel will bring more such ventures for lodging that council said is much needed for the area.

“We know this will provide new job opportunities, enhance other businesses, and be a catalyst for future growth,” Black said in the release.

The incentives for the target site are intended to locate a hotel close to downtown Bedford to encourage activity in the central business district while maintaining the convenience of a bypass exit, according to town officials.

“This is an economic development project that reaches many levels of business enhancement from meeting an overnight accommodation need to maximizing patronization of local businesses, particularly in downtown,” Zirkle said “The Town EDA focused on a business-class hotel as one of three priority projects in its 2021 Strategic Plan.”

Jonathan Buttram, chair of the EDA, added: “We know the importance of a business-class hotel for attracting new companies and traveling visitors to the area so we made it a priority in our plan and aggressively pursued it … We are glad to see it reach this point in development.”

Town officials also thanked Bedford County, the county’s EDA and the Bedford Regional Water Authority for their work toward the project.

Buttram said Bedford County is the fifth largest locality in Virginia and doesn’t have a business-class hotel. “It’s a big win for everybody,” he told council.

The hotel is expected to open in summer 2025.