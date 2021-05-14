Town of Bedford to hold public hearing on proposed tax rates, budget

Town of Bedford residents soon will have a chance to speak regarding the town’s proposed tax rate and budget for fiscal year 2022.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the Town Municipal Building, 215 East Main Street.

No taxes are proposed to increase in the Town of Bedford except solid waste fees.

Residential solid waste fees are proposed to increase $5.

Currently, the residential solid waste cost is $20 for town residences with one cart, and $23 for town residences with two carts. County residences with one cart pay $22.47, and county residences with two carts pay $25.47.

The solid waste fee increase is due to a combination of factors, said Bart Warner, town manager. The town of Bedford, like Bedford County, has seen higher and consistent usage of its solid waste disposal services. The town border expansion, expected to take effect in July 2023, also will increase costs as more residents come within town limits and use solid waste disposal services.

Town council previously had discussed incremental increases in solid waste fees over several years, Warner said, but opted instead to impose the full increase at once rather than drag it out.