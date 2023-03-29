BEDFORD — A representative of Central Virginia Planning District Commission and Town of Bedford staff ceremonially welcomed town resident Cathalia Wright to her new house in the Hilltop community on Wednesday morning.

The house on Crenshaw Street is the first house of 10 to be completed in the ongoing Hilltop Community Revitalization Project, a process years in the making.

This first completed house had to nearly be demolished and rebuilt. After six months living in a hotel, Wright moved in to her new house three weeks ago, and opened her home this week to showcase the results of the project.

Wright heard about the Hilltop Community Revitalization Project from her son, who learned about it at a local barber shop.

Someone at the barber shop said, “‘Tell your mom they’re going to have a meeting at Edmund Street Park, and go down and check it out, because they’re going to try to renovate some of the homes that are kind of falling apart,’ like mine was,” Wright said.

She attended the meeting in 2019, where she applied to receive the improvements. Her application was approved.

Wright has lived on her property for almost 29 years, she said, and she did not want to move. Her new house was constructed on the original footprint.

“This is considered ‘substantial reconstruction,’” said Jefrado Granger, community development planner for Central Virginia Planning District Commission.

At the time she applied to be part of the community initiative, Wright was doing dishes in her bathtub, and had to cook on hotplates in her dining room. The kitchen and its appliances were effectively out of commission; the sink had pulled away from the wall. For someone who loves to cook, this was not an ideal situation.

In addition to the kitchen’s disrepair, Wright said her bedroom wall was coming apart. She covered the open spaces with a comforter, but rain still came in. Birds and, evidently, a snake took up residence in that crumbling wall, the plumbing system was messed up, and the top floor of her house was pulling up from the foundation.

“Basically, the house was just falling apart,” Wright said.

Following approval of her application, contractors got to work on providing Wright a new house — and she visited the site faithfully just about every day through the process.

When the house was finished at last, Wright said she cried upon walking in.

“I never dreamed I would have anything like this. Never. It’s a God-send. I’m really blessed,” she said.

Wright said she loves the open floor plan, and especially her kitchen, where she can now cook to her heart’s content, with new, functional appliances and ample cabinet space.

In August of 2021, the Town of Bedford Redevelopment and Housing Authority was awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support the Hilltop Community Revitalization Project. This rehabilitation project, funded largely by CDBG money in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), includes 10 houses in the 60-acre Hilltop area that will either be repaired and brought up to proper health and safety standards, or demolished and built new if they are in irreparable condition.

A CDBG grant is made to target low to moderate income areas of a locality and fund primarily housing repairs and rehabilitation, according to town staff. For a locality to qualify for the CDBG grant, at least 51% of the population must be low to moderate income, or making less than 80% of the area median income.

Housing rehabilitation projects are the main focus of grant fund uses, also making 0% interest loans available to eligible homeowners to fund needed repairs, according to Matt Perkins of the Central Virginia Planning District Commission in a previous interview with The News & Advance.

In November 2019, the Town of Bedford held an open community meeting asking residents for input identifying improvement needs in the town. Attended by more than 100 town residents, the main needs identified were various home repair projects; better lighting conditions along the streets; and improved stormwater drainage.

This part of ongoing CDBG project is expected to be completed this year, in collaboration with the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, according to the town.

Granger said the second phase of the initiative will focus on the areas around Federal Street, Liberty Street, and Edmund Street.

Mary Zirkle, director of planning and community development for the Town of Bedford, said in a news release the town intends to seek a second planned phase of the grant project and seek more money from the DHCD to continue the house rehabilitation initiative in the Hilltop area.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better. I just love it. It’s beautiful,” Wright said.