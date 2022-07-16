Town of Brookneal moves forward in hopes of building new hotel

The town of Brookneal has commissioned a study in an effort to attract a business-class hotel to the community.

The study was completed in mid-2020 but, due to COVID, the Brookneal Town Council just now is taking steps to try to capitalize on the results.

The study shows Brookneal, in southeastern Campbell County, could support a 65-unit, nationally-branded hotel. Members of town council and the town manager now are trying to engage with hotel operators and investors who could make the project a reality.

Barbara LaPrade, Brookneal Town Council member, said people currently have to travel 30 minutes to Lynchburg, South Boston or Appomattox to stay in a hotel.

“So we’ve been talking about this for a number of years,” she said. “I had tried to reach out to individuals that I thought would be in a position to do something like this. I'd looked at various properties and I kept talking, talking, talking and finally the town of Brookneal gave me permission to pursue it.”

From that point, LaPrade began speaking to a representative from hotel franchise Cobblestone Hotels.

With the interest from Cobblestone — which has brands including Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, Boarders Inn & Suites, Centerstone Hotels, and KeyWest Hotels — a need for a feasibility study was prompted on whether the town could support a hotel, LaPrade said.

The town obtained a $10,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the study and after some delay from the pandemic, the study was complete in May 2020.

“So at the completion of the study, the study shows that Brookneal could support a hotel. The study mentions 65 facilities, but in speaking with interested parties and so forth, we were thinking to go down a little bit from that.”

Cobblestone has provided proposals for both a 45- and a 54-unit hotel. Representatives with the company could not be reached for comment.

The hotel would be built on a 2.5-acre site on Alabama Avenue on the corner of U.S. 501. The study indicates that a 65-room, midscale, limited-service hotel is expected to meet the town’s goal of promoting the development of a new, modern hotel property. The study, completed by Revpar International, suggests the hotel charge $96 per night.

Since then, the town has had several meetings with potential investors, and a few weeks ago a representative from Cobblestone met with a group from the town spearheading the hotel, LaPrade said.

“So right now we are talking to potential investors, trying to narrow the expenses down and communicating with the Bank of Charlotte, who has expressed interest in working with us and the investors,” she said.

LaPrade said now she is trying to get the word out about what the group is trying to do, gain momentum and build the investment group.

“We're still conducting meetings to get people an understanding of what is involved in being an investor and how that works because in terms of other projects that has been done, the banks require a certain percentage of local investment,” she said.

She said the hotel is the buzz of the town right now and there are many organizations and businesses that will benefit by a hotel in Brookneal.

“Red Hill has over 7,000 visitors per year and with a lot of their activities, there's the need for lodging,” she said. “Glendale Manor, which holds weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and family events has indicated that people have to travel 30 minutes away to stay in a hotel and it’s caused them to lose some clients and it would be more beneficial to have something local.”