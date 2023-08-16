RUSTBURG — A judge ruled Tuesday to continue a jury trial for a Rustburg man accused of first-degree murder in the January 2022 killing of the man who raised him.

Michael Wade Stout, 41, was set to go to trial Aug. 21 in Campbell County Circuit Court on the murder charge and another count of aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the death of Gregory Wade McGann. The 60-year-old was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital after authorities responded to the 7000 block of Wards Road for a domestic disturbance and found him injured.

McGann later died from his injuries in the June 16, 2022, attack, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has said. At a hearing Tuesday before Campbell Circuit Court Judge John T. Cook, Stout’s attorney, Pamela Willoughby, asked that the case be continued so she can have more time to prepare for trial and further review 911 calls and witness statements.

A recording of a 911 call with McGann’s voice was played to Cook during the hearing, in which McGann could be heard breathing hard. In the recording, McGann could be heard saying, “My son cut my throat” and other words that Willoughby said couldn’t be made out.

Willoughby asked for appointment of an expert to examine the recording and give insight into what else McGann said. “He says a name or he spells a name,” Willoughby said, adding: “The services of an expert is needed. We would like to know what Mr. McGann said … it’s certainly material to this case.”

Cook said while granting the motion to continue he has to ensure Stout has a fair trial and his attorney has all the relevant information. The judge denied appointing an expert to weigh in on the recording, however, saying he has nothing “more than a hope” McGann was talking about someone other than Stout in the recording.

Campbell County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Calohan said McGann raised Stout and adopted his brother. Three other juveniles were in the home sleeping at the time of the attack, Calohan said.

She argued it was “purely speculation” the identity of a person other than the defendant could have been uttered on the recording. McGann’s throat was cut and he could be heard gasping and gurgling, Calohan said.

“This is a man literally fighting for air and drowning in his blood,” Calohan said. “What we hear is what the jury should hear, and they should decide what was said.”

Willoughby said Stout is not McGann’s biological son. Calohan said Tuesday’s hearing marked the first time she heard the defendant deny McGann was not his father, and such a claim is hurtful to McGann’s family, who were seated in court.

Cook asked Willoughby if the defense plans to argue at trial someone else other than Stout was mentioned in the recording as the person who attacked McCann.

“I don’t know who he’s calling son,” Willoughby said, pointing to more words on the recording. “We have no clue and that’s what we are trying to figure out.”

Calohan said there is no evidence linking anyone other than Stout to the homicide. “There’s no one else,” she told the judge.

The prosecutor said two juvenile witnesses Willoughby wants to interview will not be called to testify.

A new trial date is expected to be set Sept. 13, Cook said.