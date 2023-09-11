A trial set Sept. 25 for a Lynchburg man accused of second-degree murder in connection with a June 2021 shooting death at a Family Dollar in the city has been continued.

Markeem Devonte Dance, 23, appeared in Lynchburg Circuit Court for a pre-trial hearing Monday. He faces one count each of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting within city limits causing bodily harm in the killing of Erica Jade Boykin, 23, of Lynchburg.

According to a Lynchburg Police news release, officers responded to the Family Dollar on Fort Avenue at about 6 p.m. on June 14, 2021, for reports of a malicious wounding. Upon arrival, officers found a person the department later identified as Boykin suffering from a gunshot wound. Boykin was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries and died soon after.

A Lynchburg Police Department officer testified at a May preliminary hearing that he responded to the Family Dollar where he found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound over the left hip. The officer testified a firearm was found on the ground “within a foot” of Boykin.

Sgt. R.G. Miller with LPD testified during the preliminary hearing he began interviewing parties at the scene, when one individual who was in the vehicle Boykin drove to the store and handed over Boykin’s cellphone to officers. The passenger told officers, according to Miller, that they were supposed to meet someone at the Family Dollar before a verbal altercation transpired.

After a forensic download of the phone, Miller testified correspondence was found between two Snapchat accounts, one that belonged to Boykin and another with the username “Come_Ball,” which he said transpired about one minute before the shooting allegedly took place at Family Dollar.

Another officer with LPD testified that later in 2021, he performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that Dance, whom he was familiar with, was a passenger in. Upon initiating the stop at the Bramblewood apartment complex, the officer said Dance got out of the vehicle and ran but dropped his cellphone in the process.

According to an LPD digital forensic investigator, a download of data on Dance’s cellphone revealed a video of marijuana and several messages between a Snapchat account registered on that phone under the same username of “Come_Ball” and Boykin’s account in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

Additionally, witnesses have alleged in the Lynchburg General District Court preliminary hearing Dance was a passenger in a gray Dodge Journey, which they said could be seen arriving at the Dollar General on Memorial Avenue minutes prior to arriving at the Family Dollar on Fort Avenue. Investigators said Dance was riding in the vehicle with a woman he was dating, who testified the car belonged to her mother.

The woman said she and Dance arrived at Dollar General first, however it was the wrong place and they then left for the Family Dollar, which officers confirmed with surveillance video.

Dance was arrested in January on the four charges. At Monday’s pre-trial hearing his attorney, Jordan Davies, asked the two-day jury trial that was set to begin Sept. 25 be continued to allow him to explore additional evidence.

Judge F. Patrick Yeatts granted the continuance and moved the matter to the Oct. 2 docket call, at which time a new trial date may be set.