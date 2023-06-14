A July trial date for a Lynchburg man accused in connection with a November 2022 shooting death at the Iron & Ale restaurant will be pushed back after a motion for continuance was agreed upon by parties involved this week.

Derek Allen Lewis, 32, who faces eight charges, including second-degree murder, in the November 2022 shooting death of Tyler Shane Johnson, 28, will not stand trial on the July 5 to 6 scheduled date after his defense counsel was granted a continuance to August docket call.

According to court documents, counsel for Johnson attempted to have Lewis' mental health evaluated by a mental health provider prior to trial. However, due to the volume of referrals for the chosen provider the defendant seeks an evaluation from another provider.

Additionally, counsel for Lewis seeks more time to prepare for trial, documents said. Since Lewis' charges were certified in Lynchburg General District Court, the Commonwealth has obtained five new charges through direct indictment by the grand jury.

According to court documents, in addition to the prior second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges, Lewis is now facing the following charges: Shooting in commission of a felony; possession of a concealed weapon in commission of a felony; malicious discharge of a firearm in an occupied building; discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in bodily injury and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Lewis' case will be called again by a judge in August, Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts ruled on Tuesday.