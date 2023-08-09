The trial date for a man accused in connection with a November 2022 shooting death at the Iron & Ale restaurant has been delayed again as the court awaits the results of a mental health evaluation, Lynchburg’s top prosecutor said.

Derek Allen Lewis, 32, who faces a second-degree murder charge, among several others, in the November 2022 shooting death of Tyler Shane Johnson, 28, at the Iron & Ale restaurant in Cornerstone, originally was scheduled to stand trial in July.

However, according to Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison, Lewis’ case was continued again until the September docket call.

This is the second delay in the trial of Lewis, whose original trial date was set for July 5 to 6.

In June, a joint motion for continuance was agreed upon by all parties, as Lewis’ counsel attempted to have his mental health evaluated prior to trial. However, at the time, due to the number of referrals for the chosen provider, counsel was forced to seek an evaluation from another provider.

Additionally, counsel for Lewis at the time said it needed more time to prepare for trial, court documents showed. In February, three charges were certified against Lewis in Lynchburg General District Court.

Shortly after, court documents showed five additional charges were obtained against Lewis through direct indictment by a grand jury.

In total, Lewis faces eight charges: second-degree murder; use of a firearm in commission of a felony; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; shooting in commission of a felony; possession of a concealed weapon in commission of a felony; malicious discharge of a firearm in an occupied building; discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in bodily injury; and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Lewis is due to appear in court again on Sept. 5, records show.

According to testimony during a preliminary hearing, Tomas Williams, a patron at Iron & Ale that evening, said he saw Lewis at the second-floor bar; and at one point, he saw Lewis erasing the writing on the restaurant’s specials board.

According to Williams, Johnson approached Lewis, asking him to “leave that alone,” adding the establishment was a “family restaurant.”

Williams testified the two went their separate ways until another interaction, where Lewis asked Johnson if he wanted to “take this outside,” to which Johnson agreed and said, “Let’s go outside.”

Williams said he saw Lewis pull up his shirt at the top of the staircase on the second floor of the restaurant, where he said he saw the handle of a gun. He then said he heard a “loud gunshot” from “point-blank range,” and Johnson dropped immediately in the second floor of the restaurant.

Lewis immediately reached down to gather some belongings he had dropped after the shot was fired, Williams testified, and proceeded down the stairs to leave the restaurant, where another man followed behind him.

Williams said he later noticed a single shell casing at the top of the staircase.

During the February hearing, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dianna Baker played footage from three surveillance cameras from the incident for the judge and defense.

Detective David Dubie testified the Lynchburg Police Department matched surveillance footage of Lewis to a photo of him from their internal database.

According to a news release from LPD, Lewis was arrested the following day at the Jacksonville International Airport in Florida at about 2 p.m.

Lewis remains in custody while awaiting the court proceedings.