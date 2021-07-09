Trinity Episcopal Church welcomes new rector, celebrates inclusion

"It is so rare for an ordained woman in the Episcopal Church to be under the age of 35 and gay. I don’t know what that number is, but I would dare to say it’s low," Davis said. "So how could that be anything else but a calling?”

Thursday was a celebration of that joy, she said, to everything that Goldsmith had put into her life, and now this church. "Don't make me sound too mushy, though," she added.

Agatha Rule, a member of the congregation at Trinity who also sits on the vestry, is thrilled with Goldsmith and her impact on the church, including the initiation of new programs, and outreach to different parts of the community.

Rule said there is an "intentionality" to Trinity's openness. "We need to make sure that everybody knows they are safe here, and that you can come here and not just sit at the table, but we want to know what you have to say."

Goldsmith officially began her tenure in January but moved up early from Alabama to deliver the Christmas Eve sermon, getting married along the way.

A whirlwind few weeks, she and Davis packed their respective apartments in Alabama and Atlanta, with a stop in Piedmont Park in Atlanta, where they had a "beautiful wedding" at one of the park's gazebos.