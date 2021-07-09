Trinity Episcopal Church welcomes new rector, celebrates inclusion

The mood inside the small church was buoyant, and the institution of its new rector Thursday seemed to pull a synchronous sigh of a relief from the congregation — that a yearlong search was concluded and Trinity Episcopal Church was in good hands.
In many ways, the Rev. Gail Goldsmith is an outlier. At 31 years old, she is one of only 99 women ordained as a priest under the age of 35 in the Episcopal Church, according to a recent Church Pension Group report. On Thursday, she was officially installed as rector at Trinity Episcopal, just off Boonsboro Road.
Goldsmith moved to Lynchburg with her wife, Kathleen Davis, where she felt she was called — where even in her initial interview she found the congregation to be "funny, faithful and warm," where after a weekend spent visiting, she and Davis could look at one another and say, "I think this is it."
Almost 200 years old, the historic sanctuary where Thursday's celebration was held dates back to 1824, with an east-facing altar draped in green cloth, sky-blue arches curving over the chancel and a nave of honey-colored pews.
One concession to modern times: the camera mounted in the back corner, allowing services to be streamed online, accessible to anyone who chose to tune in.
A similar dichotomy persisted throughout the entirety of the ceremony; threaded among a traditional service and a sermon delivered by the Rt. Rev. Mark Bourlakas, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia, was a laughter and joy that ran concurrent to the solemnity.
And while there was an emphasis on tradition and scripture, there was also an overarching sense of inclusion and diversity, a deference to contemporary thought and hospitality.
Goldsmith, with her bright red curls and wide grin, was a burst of youthful energy in the room.
"She seemed to be what this church needs," said Betsy Laundon, a parishioner and one of the members of the search committee. The church had been without a full-time rector for almost three years, and had been actively searching for about a year when they found Goldsmith, who began her tenure in January.
"I think it's going to revitalize our parish," Laundon said of Goldsmith's arrival, calling her a "breath of fresh air."
With a congregation of about 65 families, Goldsmith said Trinity may be a physically small church, but "it has a really big heart."
Before coming to Lynchburg, Goldsmith earned her master's degree at University of Chicago Divinity School, served as a pediatric hospital chaplain in Wilmington, North Carolina, and was the curate at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Auburn, Alabama for two and a half years.
Originally from Mechanicsville, Goldsmith went to an old Episcopal church growing up and always had the sense it was a safe space for her, a place of "beauty" where she could "learn about and connect to God."
What began as an academic interest in religion blossomed into an interest in attending seminary at the encouragement of a formative mentor in undergrad. While there, she said, she "heard the call to ministry that others had heard for me."
"I was trying to stay distant from God. I was trying to stay distant from myself, and so once I let that wall crash down, I accepted that I was called to ministry and that I’m queer. And that was a lot to figure out at once," she said. “I don’t know that I recommend figuring all of that out in divinity school, but that’s how it happened."
She met Davis on the dating app Bumble during a visit to Atlanta. Davis' app was set to search for prospective dates only within a one-mile radius — "the big-city audacity," Goldsmith said with a laugh, "but my Airbnb was within that one mile."
"She found out I was a priest in the middle of our first date," she said.
It might have been a bit of a surprise, but now Goldsmith jokes that the Trinity church called her to Lynchburg to get to Davis, who plays an integral role among the congregation — from helping with the website, to designing the new church logo, or being another shoulder to lean on — and was accepted with open arms.
Davis, who now works in strategic marketing for the University of Lynchburg, said this calling was impossible to ignore.
"It is so rare for an ordained woman in the Episcopal Church to be under the age of 35 and gay. I don’t know what that number is, but I would dare to say it’s low," Davis said. "So how could that be anything else but a calling?”
Thursday was a celebration of that joy, she said, to everything that Goldsmith had put into her life, and now this church. "Don't make me sound too mushy, though," she added.
Agatha Rule, a member of the congregation at Trinity who also sits on the vestry, is thrilled with Goldsmith and her impact on the church, including the initiation of new programs, and outreach to different parts of the community.
Rule said there is an "intentionality" to Trinity's openness. "We need to make sure that everybody knows they are safe here, and that you can come here and not just sit at the table, but we want to know what you have to say."
Goldsmith officially began her tenure in January but moved up early from Alabama to deliver the Christmas Eve sermon, getting married along the way.
A whirlwind few weeks, she and Davis packed their respective apartments in Alabama and Atlanta, with a stop in Piedmont Park in Atlanta, where they had a "beautiful wedding" at one of the park's gazebos.
"That's what what we were really missing," said Glenn Updike, another parishioner and a member of the search committee. That Goldsmith took the initiative to come up early, deliver a sermon and settle into a life there, is part of her draw.
"She just wowed us," he said. "She is young, but she brings a lot of class to what she does."
There was an acknowledgement from Goldsmith that faith can be alienating to members of the LGBTQ community, and that "questions of human sexuality became the cover story for a lot of denominational splits."
"I doubt that cover story," she said. Again and again, she emphasized the message: "no matter what, belovedness."
"No verses of scripture preclude a loving, monogamous queer relationship,” she said, and being a part of a congregation that believes deeply in a message of biblical inclusion in no way means taking scripture any less seriously.
“It changed everything for me to know that religion wasn’t about rules and shame and judgment, and I very much understand why people think it is, because the church has not done enough to really live down that reputation," Goldsmith said. "But the more I got to know the Bible for what it is, and ministry for how it could be, I heard the Gospel not just as a buzzword, but as a real, life-changing truth for the first time.”
Among that message of inclusion is a mission to draw in more young people and to "help people think about what the present and the future of church looks like."
Updike, who has been with Trinity since 1990, said when you cross the threshold, all differences are put aside. It was integral to Trinity to bring in someone who can continue the work that they started.
Laundon called Trinity a "gray-haired congregation" and said bringing in young, active people is the way to continue to grow.
Coming to Lynchburg, Goldsmith said she saw "an area with a lot of growth and energy, and room for new voices and perspectives, and exciting things to partner within the city."
Already Trinity partners with area organizations like Interfaith Outreach, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. Trinity is initiating or renewing new programming within its church, like its children’s ministry program and weeknight services near Riverfront Park downtown.
“Small, local expressions of church have been and can be tremendous places of belovedness," Goldsmith said, "and I just want more people to know that you are already beloved by God, and we can’t wait to meet you.”