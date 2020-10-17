'True flying': Nelson County-based glider club offers engine-less flights

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once reaching a pre-determined location, the glider turns loose from the crop duster. Afterwards, the crop duster returns to the hangar as the glider drifts above the valley for up to an hour at a time.

The tow plane the group uses for its operation is a Piper Pawnee. Burkholder said while the plane eventually became obsolete for agricultural use, it's excellent at towing gliders.

According to Hall, the club flies primarily on the weekends and can operate every weekend of the year so long as conditions are within an acceptable range for the engine-less aircraft. Too much wind the day of a flight or a few inches of rain in the days leading up to when the club is scheduled to fly can cause cancellations.

"I mean it’s just like you plowed it," Hall said. "Gliders are made to land on grass but the grass can’t be a puddle. And they can't land on snow."

Hall said thermals — pockets of rising hot air -- are key to keeping the two-person gliders aloft. Thermals are one of four types of lifts gliders can use to stay in the air. Historically, the club only can operate about 60% of the days it is scheduled to fly.