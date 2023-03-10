A new restaurant on Bedford Avenue plans to open in May and offer casual-upscale dining serving lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch.

Wray Warner, chef of the upcoming Truss Restaurant at 2204 Bedford Ave. said he wants the space to be a place where people can dine anytime, not just for a special occasion.

“I want to make sure we’re a comfortable, well-appointed environment that gives people something that makes them want to come back multiple times a week,” he said. “I want to keep it from being fancy; it’s definitely not a suit-and-tie but more come-as-you-are kind of place.

The 19,000-square-foot building will house not only Truss but Scratch Pasta, The Flour District bakery, a second location of Gilded, a rentable commercial kitchen space and other retail spaces.

The restaurant will use Moore & Giles leather and Old Dominion Furniture Co. for booths, tables and banquettes. It also will have a 40-seat banquet room, bar and private chef’s table area behind the bar offering ever-changing food-pairing menus.

As far as the menu goes, Warner described it as “new traditional” and said it will offer seasonal and local options as much as possible. He wants to feature handmade cuisine that people are familiar with but may add a twist on it by using different seasonings.

“I've always tried to build menus where there's things that are kind of easy and are not as aggressive in terms of people wanting to try them, and then having a couple things that maybe are a little bit more out of the box and gives people a chance to try something they never have before,” he said. “There will be something for everyone.”

He said with recent redevelopments on Bedford Avenue, he’s excited to be a part of large-scale project that’s bringing new life to the neighborhood.

“I think it will be good for everybody. I think it will bring more people down for the Dahlia and for us and for any other business that moves in there,” he said. “I think from the beginning we've kind of hoped that it becomes somewhere where you see people walking from their house down to have dinner or go shopping.”