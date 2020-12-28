'Trusting God's timing': 17-year-old from Rustburg receives long-awaited liver transplant

While Hayden looks up to Dudley and is inspired by him as a fisherman, Dudley said Hayden is his hero, too.

"I just don't think he really gets how much of an inspiration he is to me," Dudley said. "I'm the one that's supposed to be the one that the kids all look up to, but in reality, that dude is a warrior. He's a fighter."

Fishermen have a quiet confidence on the water, Dudley said, and Hayden has that in everyday life, too.

"When he's fishing, he's resting in the knowledge that a fish is coming," Dudley said. "That attitude is the same he's had while waiting for this liver. He knew it would come."

Whether it's waiting hours on a dock for a fish to bite, or waiting a decade for a liver transplant, Dudley said he's never heard Hayden complain.

Laura Grosvenor said while she's been staying with Hayden in the hospital through his recovery, she's also been thinking a lot about the donor and their family over the past few days.

"It really breaks my heart that someone had to pass away, but we are so thankful for the family's decision to donate," she said. "He's getting a new life because of this donor."