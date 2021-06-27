Tweedy to take over as Lyn-CAG's new CEO

“I think there’s a lot of good things that are really set to happen, so that’s going to be exciting,” Coleman said.

In his time with Lyn-CAG, he said the nonprofit has started a shift to working more collaboratively with other programs and initiatives within the city, as well as reaching out more to the counties surrounding Lynchburg that it also serves. Between its various programs, he said Lyn-CAG serves anywhere from 1,800 to 2,500 people annually.

“I think we’ve got a smoother operation but have a lot more work to do,” he said.

After retiring, Coleman will continue to serve as pastor at Crossroads Baptist Church in Evington and volunteer in the community.

Having served on Lyn-CAG’s board for years, Tweedy said its work lines up with what she’d like to accomplish for the community and leading it as CEO is an opportunity for her to be able to serve that community in a fuller capacity.

She said she’s looking to get a big picture of the nonprofit’s goals and mission by consulting with the board, assess its programs to ensure it’s serving as many people as it can, continue to work in tandem with other aid groups and discover where more funding opportunities can be found.