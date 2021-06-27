Tweedy to take over as Lyn-CAG's new CEO

Lynchburg City Councilor Treney Tweedy will be taking over as the CEO of Lynchburg Community Action Group after the Rev. William Coleman retires at the end of the month.
Tweedy will take the reins at Lyn-CAG on July 6, according to a news release last week. The nonprofit provides a variety of services for those in Lynchburg experiencing poverty, employs close to 200 people and has plenty of volunteers and an operating budget of more than $6 million.
Coleman has been CEO of the nonprofit since November 2017, having come from leading the Tri-County Community Action Agency in South Boston. He said he announced his retirement in late March and the nonprofit formed a search committee to select his replacement.
Priscilla Liggon, chair of the nonprofit’s board, said it saw a variety of applicants from near and far and found that Tweedy, who was Lynchburg mayor for two years, was “surely the best” among them.
“She brings to the table a well-balanced knowledge of non-profit organizations … the city of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties that Lyn-CAG serves,” along with a devotion to Lyn-CAG’s mission, she said.
Coleman said he’s excited Tweedy will bring her own skills and knowledge of how to address poverty to the job — along with former mayor Joan Foster, she led Lynchburg’s poverty-tackling initiative now known as Bridges to Progress.
“I think there’s a lot of good things that are really set to happen, so that’s going to be exciting,” Coleman said.
In his time with Lyn-CAG, he said the nonprofit has started a shift to working more collaboratively with other programs and initiatives within the city, as well as reaching out more to the counties surrounding Lynchburg that it also serves. Between its various programs, he said Lyn-CAG serves anywhere from 1,800 to 2,500 people annually.
“I think we’ve got a smoother operation but have a lot more work to do,” he said.
After retiring, Coleman will continue to serve as pastor at Crossroads Baptist Church in Evington and volunteer in the community.
Having served on Lyn-CAG’s board for years, Tweedy said its work lines up with what she’d like to accomplish for the community and leading it as CEO is an opportunity for her to be able to serve that community in a fuller capacity.
She said she’s looking to get a big picture of the nonprofit’s goals and mission by consulting with the board, assess its programs to ensure it’s serving as many people as it can, continue to work in tandem with other aid groups and discover where more funding opportunities can be found.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Lyn-CAG funneled federal funding into rent and bill relief for those who lost income because of the pandemic, along with a hotel voucher program to help isolate and house people who are homeless and would be significantly impacted by COVID-19.
Not only did Coleman bring organizational experience when he joined in 2017, Tweedy said he helped strengthen Lyn-CAG’s foundation and brought them through the pandemic without losing connectivity with families and solidified grant funding.
Especially on the tail end of the pandemic, Tweedy said she wants Lyn-CAG to support families holistically and “create seamless navigation for people” using its services.