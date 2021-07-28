Tweens and Teens Art Show ushers in return of in-person programming at Lynchburg library

On display at the Lynchburg Public Library this week are 28 pieces from young area artists, with no limit on size, scope or medium. The new program offers a platform for community youth to display work and connect with local artists.
The inaugural Tweens and Teens Art Show kicked off in early June and was the first in-person library program for teens and tweens since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library Director Beverly Blair said it was an amazing return to in-person programming and something the library is excited to see become an annual event.
"There's something really calming and heartwarming about having art on display in the library," Blair said. "Art brings people together. I think a lot can be said for that as we adjust to COVID times, and work to have people come back to the library."
Along a wall in the teen room of the library, the works are a wide range of medium and subject — from clay sculpture, to mixed-media portraits and colored pencil drawings. There's familiar faces from pop culture — such as a colored-pencil Katara, mid-waterbending pose from "Avatar: The Last Airbender," or the Schuyler Sisters from "Hamilton" rendered in aluminum foil.
The winner of the teen age-range, 15-year-old Alayah Henderson, used polymer clay to create a sculpture of figures from the popular online multiplayer video game, "Among Us." The sculpture of the same name is brightly colored and striking, and she said this is one of the first larger-scale sculptures she's had the chance to make.
Part of the program's kickoff was a meet and greet with local artists followed by a bookend painting event. There were "studio days" held throughout the summer to encourage participants to work on their pieces with other young artists.
Program organizer Berkley Simmons, a youth services librarian, said part of the goal was to engage young artists with professionals in the community, people who have carved spaces for themselves in a competitive field. These mentors also acted as the judges for the program, and selected first, second and third places winners for the two age groups.
Christina Davis, a local art teacher and muralist, was struck by the range of mediums on display, and said the judges were looking for "confidence" and a "unique" flair.
She wanted to impress on the participants that artists are "modern entrepreneurs," and often have to be comfortable being "multi-talented," juggling more than one job or project to create a groove in a growing art scene.
"There is space for them to leave a footprint," Davis said of young artists in Lynchburg, but it's a more difficult place to get started than a big-city art hub, and she encouraged young artists not to put themselves in a box or limit their medium.
"We are hoping these kids are pushing their ideas and not putting a limit onto what has already been seen,” she said.
Simmons, similarly, said the creativity stood out to her, and she wanted young artists to understand this is a viable career path to follow, with space in the community and mentors that are willing to help students nurture a passion for art.
Alayah said art and sculpture is something she wants to do "for a very long time, probably for the rest of my life."
What started with trinkets and jewelry has moved to bigger pieces, and she has new ideas already brewing. She's good at picturing it in her mind, ready to be formed to three-dimensions, she said, and was happy to have her work out for everyone to see.
Twelve-year-old Brantley Blair was the winner of the tween age-group. His piece was a black ink pen doodle board, titled "Diddly-Doodles," featuring doodles inspired by his daily life — from seeing a sunset, to summer treats, baseball and images emblematic of his favorite graphic novels.
With clean, dark lines and a black frame, Davis said the work felt intentional, and she appreciated the thought process behind it, including little notes Brantley left tucked inside the drawing itself.
Brantley said he tries to fit in at least an hour of art per day, and this is something he plans to pursue in the future and even study in college.
Graphic novels, video games and TV shows have inspired his work, with styles and subjects he tries to emulate in his own creations.
He said it was cool to see his work displayed, if not a little embarrassing, and the win made him feel more confident that art would be a good career to pursue in the future.
Stephen Kissel, another of the judges, an illustrator and the education and media manager at Riverviews Artspace in downtown Lynchburg, said art shows can be a confidence boost, or good practice to enter work and receive feedback.
There is a path to pursue art if kids want to follow it, and his advice was to "hold onto that," — to keep doing it, and keep practicing and continue seeking outlets for their work.
Brantley was excited to get back into the library after in-person programming was suspended for so long, and said he has missed it over the past year, and encouraged everyone to come out to the library.
"Good vibes only," he said.
Simmons said the library is in the midst of planning its fall semester of programs, including plans to start a teen advisory board, and is currently accepting applications for any teens, ages 13 to 17, who would be interested in joining.
The art pieces from the Tweens and Teens Art Show will be on display at the library until July 31.