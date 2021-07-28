Tweens and Teens Art Show ushers in return of in-person programming at Lynchburg library

Simmons, similarly, said the creativity stood out to her, and she wanted young artists to understand this is a viable career path to follow, with space in the community and mentors that are willing to help students nurture a passion for art.

Alayah said art and sculpture is something she wants to do "for a very long time, probably for the rest of my life."

What started with trinkets and jewelry has moved to bigger pieces, and she has new ideas already brewing. She's good at picturing it in her mind, ready to be formed to three-dimensions, she said, and was happy to have her work out for everyone to see.

Twelve-year-old Brantley Blair was the winner of the tween age-group. His piece was a black ink pen doodle board, titled "Diddly-Doodles," featuring doodles inspired by his daily life — from seeing a sunset, to summer treats, baseball and images emblematic of his favorite graphic novels.

With clean, dark lines and a black frame, Davis said the work felt intentional, and she appreciated the thought process behind it, including little notes Brantley left tucked inside the drawing itself.

Brantley said he tries to fit in at least an hour of art per day, and this is something he plans to pursue in the future and even study in college.