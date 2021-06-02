Two arrested after shooting death of 17-year-old in Amherst County

Two North Carolina men have been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Monday in Amherst County.

Steve Anderson Burrell, 25, and Kevin Jalany Graham, 31, both of Whiteville, North Carolina are being held in the Amherst County Adult Detention Center following their arrest.

Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a shots fired call at a residence on Sprouse Drive, according to a Wednesday news release. The release didn’t specify the area of Sprouse Drive or the time of day the call was made.

While investigating the call, another 911 call came in about a man who’d been shot and was in a car near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Virginia 130, the release states. There, deputies found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite life-saving measures, the teen died at the scene.

Investigators with both the sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police are investigating both incidents and determined that the two calls were related, according to the release.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who may have been in the area or might have information to call Amherst County Sheriff’s investigator Clay Thompson at 434-946-9373 ext. 6, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, entering a tip online at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 mobile app.

