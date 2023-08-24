Two Bedford County solid waste convenience centers will temporarily close for paving this week and next week.

The Falling Creek waste convenience center at 1974 Falling Creek Road will close Aug. 24. If trash disposal is necessary that day, the county advises residents to use the Waste Management Facility or the Recycle Road center, both located at 1060 Recycle Road, Bedford.

The Boonsboro waste convenience center at 1000 Tamer Lane, Bedford will be closed Aug. 29 through Sept. 1.

During the closure, residents can utilize the same services at the Forest (16169 Forest Road) or Goode (1242 Pilgrim Road) centers. The Coleman Falls center (5514 Lee Jackson Highway, Coleman Falls) can accept bagged trash only but has limited capacity.

Paving operations are dependent on weather. In the event of rain, these closure dates will change. For updates, visit www.countyofbedford.com.