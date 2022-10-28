Two candidates seek District 7 seat on Bedford County School Board

Two candidates are vying to represent District 7 on the Bedford County School Board in next month's special election.

Incumbent Christopher Daniels, who was appointed as the interim District 7 representative following the retirement of Martin Leamy in January, and challenger Cherie Whitehurst are on the ballot through Election Day, Nov. 8. The district includes Liberty High School and the Goode area.

Christopher Daniels

In March, the Bedford County School Board appointed Christopher Daniels as the interim District 7 representative. Daniels has been serving in that role since and is on the ballot in this fall’s special election, bidding for the yearlong appointment to finish out the District 7 term.

A businessman with two sons at Jefferson Forest High School, Daniels said his work experience owning a few Jersey Mike’s locations — duties which he said include operations, budgeting, administration, and employee training — gave him a skillset that could be beneficial to participating on a school board.

About 100 students returned to BCPS this year after departing during the pandemic years, and the enrollment increase is something Daniels is pleased with.

“I think the policies that we passed and the things that we’re doing I think helped gain confidence back in some of the parents,” Daniels said.

One of Daniels’ priorities, he said, is to support students on their individual career tracks, whether they are college-bound or planning to enter the workforce after graduation. Career and technical education is an important component of this.

He praised Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center for its 16 programs — including a new HVAC program — and its increased enrollment, now instructing more than 400 students with some on a wait list. It is this offering Daniels said he wants to continue supporting through Susie G. Gibson, and eventually obtain financial support not only from government, state, and local funding, but from other vendors and investors who see the value of the workers the institution is educating. Daniels also said he hopes to add programs to the school’s existing offerings.

“A lot of times, kids don’t know what they want to do, and they think they have to go to college even if that may not be suited for them. This is a great option for them,” he said.

Daniels said one of his top priorities, if re-elected, is to increase student standards in the Bedford County school division. With recent data showing test scores of students in most every subject nationwide have recently decreased, he said it is important for the division to focus on those learning standards especially now.

“In Virginia, in 2017, they reduced a lot of standards, and I think that’s been very detrimental to our students. Whatever the standards are from Richmond, we want to make sure that we’re raising them,” he said. “We should be striving for 100% graduation rate, 100% success rate, and we just need to be excellent, not just get to average.”

Part of that comes from curriculum, Daniels said.

“Richmond gives guidelines, but we’re able to kind of see what works for our county, and I think that we need to be very results-based,” he said.

Daniels said he is hopeful for improvement in both academics and school environment generally, with a few less pandemic-related things to worry about.

During his months on the board, Daniels said he has been proud of the policy updates the board has made, and he wants to continue on that path if elected. Raising teacher pay, passing a “parental rights” resolution and teacher support resolution are other highlights.

Daniels is an advocate for special needs students and their education support.

As the father of a special needs student and a liaison to the division’s special needs advisory committee, Daniels said he knows firsthand the importance of working with school staff to accommodate these students’ needs, while also helping them to become the best they can be as contributors to society.

Budgeting and finance are also on Daniels’ list of priorities.

Daniels has maintained the position that the school board must be good stewards of money, and budget wisely, working out priorities appropriately and coming up with the best possible solutions.

As an example, Daniels said, the school board was able to save about $125,000 this year by reworking a proposed $250,000 plan to replace 50 water fountains. As a result, the board invested some money in addressing learning loss while still saving money on the water fountains.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure that we’re spending that money well, and that we’re getting that return on investment to the taxpayer and the entire community, and having better prepared students for the future,” Daniels said.

Bedford County is the first place Daniels has really put down roots, he said, and for that, he wants to give back to his community. Serving on the school board was one way to do that.

Daniels has been endorsed by the Bedford County GOP but said he has no political aspirations beyond this position.

“I am not an expert when it comes to everything that goes on in schools, but I am good at listening and trying to come up with some outside perspective through my business experience, and my experience with my kid,” Daniels said.

Cherie Whitehurst

Whitehurst grew up in Bedford County, attending Bedford County Primary School and graduating from Liberty High School in 1980. She hopes to bring her love for her community, desire to give back, and experience from a long career in education to the school board.

Now retired, Whitehurst served in various education roles within Bedford County Public Schools, from her first job as a teacher at Forest Middle School, to administrative positions including stints as assistant principal at Staunton River Middle School and Jefferson Forest High School, then as principal at Staunton River High School before spending nine years as assistant superintendent, then deputy superintendent for Bedford County.

In March 2019, Whitehurst filed a federal lawsuit against the school system and then-Superintendent Doug Schuch, alleging sexual discrimination and retaliation after two demotions. A judge dismissed the claims against Schuch, and Whitehurst and the board agreed to settle the case in October 2020.

Whitehurst's top focuses include finances, enrollment, school programming, facility improvements and maintenance, student success, and making sure the voices of teachers, parents, and community members are heard.

“I’ve been a teacher. I’ve been an administrator. I’ve got that background, I’ve got that knowledge, I’ve got the experience. That really, I think, helps me to be able to be of use in a greater way,” she said.

As Bedford County schools face the impending loss of money from the Town of Bedford’s reversion from a city, reduced student numbers, and the end of federal COVID-19 relief money, the division will have to figure out how to make the most of its budget and face difficult decisions in the near future.

“I have managed many budgets in high schools, of many years,” Whitehurst said. “I think that when we approach school finance, we have to approach it with an attitude of stewardship... We’re going to have to do more with less in the future. It’s not a pleasant thing, but it is something that will have to be looked at.”

Hiring and retaining personnel is another priority, and a challenging one, with low teacher morale and a nationwide shortage of educators. In order to recruit and retain teachers, plus other important staff such as bus drivers and cafeteria workers, Whitehurst hopes to make sure employees feel valued and listened to — and ensure they are paid adequately.

Part of creating a safe, nurturing environment in schools, Whitehurst said, is putting a stop to bullying, whether it occurs among students, staff, or parents and community members. She praised recent support for hiring up to 14 school resource officers.

Although student enrollment increased a bit this school year, the longer-term trend is decreasing enrollment in BCPS, Whitehurst said. She wants Bedford to be a place attractive to families and said growing and bolstering school programming — and making sure program offerings are equal among the division’s schools — is a paramount component in addressing this.

“We’ve got to make sure that we offer the same programs across the division, and that all of our schools are perceived to be a place where people would like to move to,” Whitehurst said.

Whitehurst said she also wants to work toward ensuring there are no disparities in physical school facilities. Bedford Primary School, for instance, has no gymnasium. Maintenance of aging buildings is another significant need.

These issues fall under Whitehurst’s student success priority.

Whitehurst said students need to be prepared with relevant skills for the modern day, and individual student needs must also be met, including those students with disabilities, or those who are socio-economically disadvantaged.

“To me, that’s the whole purpose of public education, is preparing students for success in their futures,” Whitehurst said.

To Whitehurst, student success means preparing students within the division for careers or college by helping identify strengths, and playing to those strengths, whether that be athletics, STEM, the arts, or a trade.

Student success also includes accommodating students with various disabilities in ways that address their unique needs, and continue addressing learning loss among all students.

Whitehurst said she is a supporter of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s “restore excellence in education” initiative and aligned her goals and proposed action steps with his outlined vision and strategies.