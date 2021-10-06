Two dead after Bedford County crash

Two Bedford residents died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, police said.
Virginia State Police identified the deceased as Robin Lynn Hayslett, 35, and Aquiles Amparan Jr., 57.
Police said the crash happened at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday on Virginia 122, a fifth of a mile south of Route 878 in Bedford County.
Hayslett was driving a 1997 Honda Accord south on 122 when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Toyota Scion driving north, police said.
Hayslett died at the scene. Amparan was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he died. Both were wearing seatbelts, police said.