Two dead after Bedford County crash
Two Bedford residents died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, police said.

Virginia State Police identified the deceased as Robin Lynn Hayslett, 35, and Aquiles Amparan Jr., 57.

Police said the crash happened at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday on Virginia 122, a fifth of a mile south of Route 878 in Bedford County.

Hayslett was driving a 1997 Honda Accord south on 122 when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Toyota Scion driving north, police said.

Hayslett died at the scene. Amparan was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he died. Both were wearing seatbelts, police said.

