Two dead after Montvale shooting

Two men were fatally shot Monday morning near Montvale, according to law enforcement.

According to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call made at about 10:55 a.m. from the 1700 block of Villamont Road reporting a man had shot himself. The caller then said soon after that two men had been shot.

The sheriff’s office placed area schools on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution due to the circumstances” but didn’t specify which schools in the news release.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds, the release states.

James Wright, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene. Raymond Tyler, 80, was taken by Bedford County Fire & Rescue to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office didn’t indicate whether anyone has been arrested or is facing charges, adding deputies are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

RACHEL MAHONEY