Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Appomattox

Two people died following a single-vehicle crash Friday on Virginia 26 in Appomattox County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash took place at 4:19 p.m. Friday when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe headed south on Virginia 26 (Oakville Road) a half-mile north of Virginia 615 (Liberty Chapel Road) ran off the right side of the road, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

The SUV hit a tree and continued down an embankment, where it hit another tree.

The driver, Brian L. Moore, 50, of Rustburg, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Saturday, according to the news release. Moore was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The passenger, Randy S. Petty, 31, of Lynchburg, died at the scene. He also was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

