Two deaths reported on Blue Ridge Parkway

Two people were found dead Sunday on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the National Park Service said in a news release. 

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, National Park Service dispatchers received a call about a person in distress near Milepost 63 on the parkway, the release states. 

When rangers and Amherst County rescue personnel arrived, they found a vehicle parked on the shoulder, according to the news release.

The driver, Kevin Cox, 55, of Lynchburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, and preliminary reports indicate Cox suffered a medical emergency. 

At about 1:30 p.m., rangers were called to a motorcycle crash near Milepost 162 in Floyd County, according to the release.

The motorcycle operator, Matthew Gauck, 22, of Pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicated speed was a factor in the crash.

— Carrie J. Sidener

