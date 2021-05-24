Two deaths reported on Blue Ridge Parkway

Two people were found dead Sunday on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the National Park Service said in a news release.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, National Park Service dispatchers received a call about a person in distress near Milepost 63 on the parkway, the release states.
When rangers and Amherst County rescue personnel arrived, they found a vehicle parked on the shoulder, according to the news release.
The driver, Kevin Cox, 55, of Lynchburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, and preliminary reports indicate Cox suffered a medical emergency.
At about 1:30 p.m., rangers were called to a motorcycle crash near Milepost 162 in Floyd County, according to the release.
The motorcycle operator, Matthew Gauck, 22, of Pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicated speed was a factor in the crash.
— Carrie J. Sidener
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Carrie Sidener
(434) 385-5539
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.